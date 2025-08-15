All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Two police officers killed in Russian attack on police car in Donetsk Oblast

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 15 August 2025, 16:57
Two police officers killed in Russian attack on police car in Donetsk Oblast
The policemen killed in the Russian attack: Roman Penkov and Valentyn Havrysh. Photo: Donetsk Oblast police

Two law enforcement officers on patrol have been killed in the town of Sviatohirsk in Donetsk Oblast after their car was attacked by Russian forces on the morning of 15 August.

Source: Donetsk Oblast police on Facebook

Quote: "The attack took place today at around 04:45. The police officers were on duty to ensure law and order and public safety."

Advertisement:

Details: The officers’ vehicle is reported to have come under Russian fire.

Roman Penkov, a senior district officer at department No. 4 (Sloviansk) of the Kramatorsk police department, and Valentyn Havrysh, a police driver with the local security police unit, were fatally injured in the attack.

Donetsk Military Administration says Russian troops have carried out 49 bombardments of populated areas in Donetsk Oblast over the past day. A total of 5,766 people, including 213 children, have been evacuated from frontline areas.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Donetsk OblastRusso-Ukrainian warcasualtiespolice
Advertisement:
DeepState: Ukrainian forces push back Russians at site of their latest advance in Donetsk Oblast
​​Zelenskyy reports success on Pokrovsk front and awaits intelligence report on Alaska talks
White House announces names of US delegates heading to Trump-Putin talks – Reuters
About 120,000 Ukrainians in US about to lose temporary legal status and face deportation, WSJ says
Ukrainian Special Operations Forces hit Russia's Syzran refinery and command post in occupied Donetsk Oblast
Bloomberg learns how US Secret Service is preparing for Trump-Putin meeting
All News
Donetsk Oblast
They survived over seven years of Russian captivity: stories of three doctors from Donetsk freed on 14 August – photos
Mandatory evacuation of families with children begins in Donetsk Oblast
Ukraine's Azov corps reports on Russian losses on Pokrovsk front
RECENT NEWS
21:43
Trump and Putin to be joined by their advisers at Alaska meeting – NBC
21:04
video Putin's plane lands at military base in Alaska for meeting with Trump – video
20:39
DeepState: Ukrainian forces push back Russians at site of their latest advance in Donetsk Oblast
19:58
CNN: Trump's Ukraine envoy left out of Alaska summit due to Russia's concerns
18:57
Zelenskyy on Russian strikes ahead of Trump-Putin meeting: They keep killing even on the day of talks
18:37
UK ready to deploy troops to Ukraine if ceasefire reached
18:00
New air defence system being developed in Ukraine
17:53
Russia strikes Sumy city centre
17:50
Trump says US may offer some security guarantees to Ukraine, but not through NATO
17:39
Pokrovsk cleared of Russian sabotage groups – Ukraine's 7th Air Assault Corps
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: