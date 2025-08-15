Two police officers killed in Russian attack on police car in Donetsk Oblast

The policemen killed in the Russian attack: Roman Penkov and Valentyn Havrysh. Photo: Donetsk Oblast police

Two law enforcement officers on patrol have been killed in the town of Sviatohirsk in Donetsk Oblast after their car was attacked by Russian forces on the morning of 15 August.

Source: Donetsk Oblast police on Facebook

Quote: "The attack took place today at around 04:45. The police officers were on duty to ensure law and order and public safety."

Advertisement:

Details: The officers’ vehicle is reported to have come under Russian fire.

Roman Penkov, a senior district officer at department No. 4 (Sloviansk) of the Kramatorsk police department, and Valentyn Havrysh, a police driver with the local security police unit, were fatally injured in the attack.

Donetsk Military Administration says Russian troops have carried out 49 bombardments of populated areas in Donetsk Oblast over the past day. A total of 5,766 people, including 213 children, have been evacuated from frontline areas.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!