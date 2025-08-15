All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Trump and Putin meet on red carpet and shake hands; talks begin – photos, video

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 15 August 2025, 22:15
Trump and Putin meet on red carpet and shake hands; talks begin – photos, video
Putin and Trump. Photo: Screenshot from The Independent broadcast

US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin have met at a military base in Anchorage, Alaska.

Source: a live broadcast by The Independent 

Details: The planes carrying Trump and Putin landed at the military base in Anchorage on 15 August. The two leaders stepped onto the red carpet at the same time.

Advertisement:

Trump and Putin greeted each other with a handshake. Trump even applauded the Russian leader as he walked towards him on the red carpet.

 
Трамп аплодує Путіну
скриншот The Independent
 
Трамп та Путін тиснуть один одному руки
СКРИНШОТ THE INDEPENDENT

According to AP, F-22 fighter jets and B-2 bombers flew overhead as Trump and Putin shook hands.

Journalists asked Putin whether he was going to stop killing civilians, but he did not respond. The leaders then got into the same car, where, according to Russian media, they began to chat informally.

Earlier, Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that the Trump-Putin talks could go on for six or seven hours.

Later, the talks between Trump and Putin officially began.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff are sitting next to the US president, while Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov are next to the Kremlin leader. 

Journalists have been escorted out of the room. The two leaders did not respond to any of the questions they asked. 

 
Photo: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
 
Photo: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Background: 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

PutinTrump
Advertisement:
Trump and Putin meet on red carpet and shake hands; talks begin – photos, video
​​Zelenskyy reports success on Pokrovsk front and awaits intelligence report on Alaska talks
White House announces names of US delegates heading to Trump-Putin talks – Reuters
About 120,000 Ukrainians in US about to lose temporary legal status and face deportation, WSJ says
Ukrainian Special Operations Forces hit Russia's Syzran refinery and command post in occupied Donetsk Oblast
Bloomberg learns how US Secret Service is preparing for Trump-Putin meeting
All News
Putin
Bloomberg: Trump may sanction two Russian oil giants if meeting with Putin fails
Trump and Putin will be joined by advisers at Alaska meeting – NBC
Putin's plane lands at military base in Alaska for meeting with Trump – video
RECENT NEWS
23:26
Czech foreign minister recalls 1938 Munich Agreement as Trump and Putin meet
22:59
Bloomberg: Trump may sanction two Russian oil giants if meeting with Putin fails
22:15
Trump and Putin meet on red carpet and shake hands; talks begin – photos, video
21:43
Trump and Putin will be joined by advisers at Alaska meeting – NBC
21:04
Putin's plane lands at military base in Alaska for meeting with Trump – video
20:39
DeepState: Ukrainian forces push back Russians at site of their latest advance in Donetsk Oblast
19:58
CNN: Trump's Ukraine envoy left out of Alaska summit due to Russia's concerns
18:57
Zelenskyy on Russian strikes ahead of Trump-Putin meeting: They keep killing even on the day of talks
18:37
UK ready to deploy troops to Ukraine if ceasefire reached
18:00
New air defence system being developed in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: