Trump and Putin meet on red carpet and shake hands; talks begin – photos, video

US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin have met at a military base in Anchorage, Alaska.

Source: a live broadcast by The Independent

Details: The planes carrying Trump and Putin landed at the military base in Anchorage on 15 August. The two leaders stepped onto the red carpet at the same time.

Trump and Putin greeted each other with a handshake. Trump even applauded the Russian leader as he walked towards him on the red carpet.

According to AP, F-22 fighter jets and B-2 bombers flew overhead as Trump and Putin shook hands.

The clearest footage showing a B-2 bomber flying over Trump and Putin.pic.twitter.com/YS6eJtHFhk — Clash Report (@clashreport) August 15, 2025

Journalists asked Putin whether he was going to stop killing civilians, but he did not respond. The leaders then got into the same car, where, according to Russian media, they began to chat informally.

Earlier, Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that the Trump-Putin talks could go on for six or seven hours.

Later, the talks between Trump and Putin officially began.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff are sitting next to the US president, while Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov are next to the Kremlin leader.

Journalists have been escorted out of the room. The two leaders did not respond to any of the questions they asked.

Photo: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Photo: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Background:

