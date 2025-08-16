All Sections
Trump announces new talks with Putin, possibly in Moscow

Serhiy SydorenkoSaturday, 16 August 2025, 04:00
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The talks between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, which took place in Alaska, have not resulted in any particular agreements, despite both sides stating that it was a constructive meeting.

Source: European Pravda with reference to a press conference of the US and Russian leaders following their talks

Details: The media briefing was short. Following the 2.5-hour talks, Trump and Putin declined to take questions and only delivered speeches. The US president was very reserved in his remarks, essentially limiting himself to expressions of gratitude.

Trump shared no details of the negotiations with journalists but promised to brief his European counterparts.

"I'll call up NATO in a little while, I'll call up the various people that I think are appropriate, and I'll, of course, call up President Zelenskyy and tell him about today’s meeting," he stated, adding that it was a good and very productive meeting and that the dialogue should continue.

"We’ll speak to you very soon and probably see you again very soon!", he said to Putin.

Putin replied, "Next time in Moscow?" 

"Ooh, that’s an interesting one. I don’t know, I’ll get a little heat on that one, but I could see it possibly happening. Thank you very much, Vladimir," Trump said.

Background:

  • As the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin began in Alaska, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský publicly compared it to the 1938 Munich Agreement, when the world sought to appease Adolf Hitler.
  • On the evening of Friday 15 August, the Trump-Putin talks began in Alaska. It was also reported that Trump had not brought his Ukraine envoy, Keith Kellogg, to Alaska as a gesture to appease Russia. 
  • Trump stated that he was not going to Alaska to negotiate for Ukraine.

