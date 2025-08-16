Russia loses 1,010 soldiers and one aircraft over past day
Saturday, 16 August 2025, 07:55
Russia has lost 1,010 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 16 August 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 1,069,050 (+1,010) military personnel;
- 11,112 (+6) tanks;
- 23,135 (+2) armoured combat vehicles;
- 31,540 (+42) artillery systems;
- 1,467 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,207 (+0) air defence systems;
- 422 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 340 (+0) helicopters;
- 51,342 (+152) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 3,558 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 58,733 (+137) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,942 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
