Russia loses 1,010 soldiers and one aircraft over past day

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 16 August 2025, 07:55
Ukrainian soldiers with rifles. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,010 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook 

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 16 August 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 1,069,050 (+1,010) military personnel;
  • 11,112 (+6) tanks;
  • 23,135 (+2) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 31,540 (+42) artillery systems;
  • 1,467 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,207 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 422 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 340 (+0) helicopters;
  • 51,342 (+152) operational-tactical UAVs;
  • 3,558 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 58,733 (+137) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,942 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

