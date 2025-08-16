Russians attack Ukraine with missile and 85 UAVs, 12 locations hit
Saturday, 16 August 2025, 08:23
Ukraine's Air Force reported that 61 Russian drones had been downed or jammed on the night of 15-16 August.
Source: Ukraine's Air Force
Details: In total, the Russians used an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 85 drones.
Aerial assets targeted frontline areas of Sumy, Donetsk, Chernihiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.
Quote: "Hits by 24 UAVs were recorded in 12 locations."
