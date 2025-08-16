All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians attack Ukraine with missile and 85 UAVs, 12 locations hit

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 16 August 2025, 08:23
Russians attack Ukraine with missile and 85 UAVs, 12 locations hit
Mobile fire group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine's Air Force reported that 61 Russian drones had been downed or jammed on the night of 15-16 August.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force 

Details: In total, the Russians used an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 85 drones. 

Advertisement:

Aerial assets targeted frontline areas of Sumy, Donetsk, Chernihiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

Quote: "Hits by 24 UAVs were recorded in 12 locations."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Ukraine's Air Forceair defence
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy announces Washington meeting after call with Trump
Melania Trump writes letter to Putin regarding Ukrainian children – Reuters
Russians attack Ukraine with missile and 85 UAVs, 12 locations hit
Trump says he agreed with Putin on a territory swap: Zelenskyy must accept it
Trump and Putin meet on red carpet and shake hands; talks begin – photos, video
​​Zelenskyy reports success on Pokrovsk front and awaits intelligence report on Alaska talks
All News
Ukraine's Air Force
Russia attacks Ukraine with missiles and drones overnight: 63 drones downed, strikes recorded
Ukrainian air defence downs 59 Russian drones, 12 UAVs hit targets
Ukrainian air defence downs 70 Russian drones overnight
RECENT NEWS
10:25
Zelenskyy announces Washington meeting after call with Trump
10:20
Trump and Putin allegedly reach preliminary agreement on temporary air ceasefire – The Economist correspondent
09:53
Zelenskyy and Trump conclude lengthy conversation
09:30
Russia claims Trump and Putin did not discuss trilateral summit involving Zelenskyy
09:07
Melania Trump writes letter to Putin regarding Ukrainian children – Reuters
08:40
Trump reiterates that five wars ended with his involvement, hinting at peace prize
08:23
Russians attack Ukraine with missile and 85 UAVs, 12 locations hit
07:55
Russia loses 1,010 soldiers and one aircraft over past day
07:46
Trump says he agreed with Putin on a territory swap: Zelenskyy must accept it
07:10
Trump on possible Zelenskyy-Putin meeting: Both want me to be present
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: