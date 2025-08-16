All Sections
Russians occupy two more villages in Donetsk Oblast

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 16 August 2025, 14:13
Popiv Yar on the map. Photo: DeepState Map

Russian forces have occupied two more villages in Donetsk Oblast on the night of 15-16 August – Popiv Yar and Ivano-Darivka.

Source: Dnipro Operational Strategic Group of Forces

Details: The group reported that the Russians occupied Ivano-Darivka on the Siversk front.

Meanwhile, on the Dobropillia front, the Russians pushed out Ukrainian units and occupied Popiv Yar. They are also attempting to expand the zone of control near Nove Shakhove and have intensified their offensive towards Ivanivka. Fighting continues.

On the Pokrovsk front, forces report Russian offensive actions in the vicinity of Rodynske, Myroliubivka, Pokrovsk, Novoekonomichne, Novoukrainka and Zvirove.

Additionally, in an attempt to reach the administrative border of Donetsk Oblast, the Russians attacked near Udachne and Dachne.

Donetsk Oblast
