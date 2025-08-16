Italian PM confirms Trump backs Italian idea of security guarantees for Ukraine

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has highlighted that "a glimmer of hope has finally opened to discuss peace in Ukraine" and stressed the importance of security guarantees for Kyiv as she commented on the talks between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin.

Source: a statement by Meloni, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Meloni pointed out that an opportunity had emerged to reach a peace agreement following Trump’s talks with Putin in Alaska.

"I consider it positive that glimpses of peace are appearing for Ukraine. Reaching an agreement remains difficult, but finally possible, especially after many months of deadlock on the front line," the statement reads.

Meanwhile, Meloni stressed that the right to negotiate belongs solely to Ukraine, and only under conditions it defines on its own soil.

According to Meloni, the key issue remains security guarantees for Ukraine to prevent another Russian invasion.

"And it was precisely in this respect that the most interesting news came from Anchorage," Meloni added.

The Italian leader is convinced that only strong and reliable guarantees on this issue can prevent new wars and aggression.

Trump has said he supports the Italian idea of security guarantees for Ukraine based on NATO’s Article 5, Meloni said.

Quote: "The starting point of the proposal is the definition of a collective security provision, which would allow Ukraine to count on the support of all its partners, including the US, ready to take measures in the event of a new attack. At this stage of the negotiations, the European states remain united in their support for Ukraine."

Details: Meloni concluded by saying that although peace will not come easily, the decision to pursue it is what matters.

Background:

An unnamed European official told CNN that European officials and the US president had discussed the possible provision of "Article 5-style" security guarantees for Ukraine as part of a potential peace agreement, but with no NATO involvement.

Trump is said to have told Ukraine and European leaders that Putin wanted to immediately discuss the terms of ending the war, not just a pause in hostilities.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he will fly to Washington for talks with Trump on Monday 18 August.

