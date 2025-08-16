Trump agrees with Putin on "Article 5-type" security guarantees for Ukraine – sources

US President Donald Trump and European allies have discussed security guarantees for Ukraine "in the style of Article 5" of the North Atlantic Treaty, but with no NATO involvement.

Source: CNN with reference to its sources, also confirmed by an Ukrainska Pravda source

Details: An unnamed European official told CNN that during their conversation after Trump’s talks with the Kremlin chief in Alaska, European officials and the US president had discussed the possible provision of "Article 5-style" security guarantees for Ukraine as part of a potential peace agreement.

However, the source noted that NATO would not be involved in these potential guarantees. The exact details of the proposal are unknown.

An Ukrainska Pravda source familiar with the talks has confirmed that the discussion took place and clarified that the wording used during the phone call was "non-NATO Article 5 security guarantees".

The idea was put forward by the US as one of the security guarantees for Ukraine that were supposedly agreed with Putin in Alaska.

