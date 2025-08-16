All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Trump agrees with Putin on "Article 5-type" security guarantees for Ukraine – sources

Mariya Yemets, Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 16 August 2025, 13:38
Trump agrees with Putin on Article 5-type security guarantees for Ukraine – sources
Trump and Putin. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump and European allies have discussed security guarantees for Ukraine "in the style of Article 5" of the North Atlantic Treaty, but with no NATO involvement.

Source: CNN with reference to its sources, also confirmed by an Ukrainska Pravda source

Details: An unnamed European official told CNN that during their conversation after Trump’s talks with the Kremlin chief in Alaska, European officials and the US president had discussed the possible provision of "Article 5-style" security guarantees for Ukraine as part of a potential peace agreement.

Advertisement:

However, the source noted that NATO would not be involved in these potential guarantees. The exact details of the proposal are unknown.

An Ukrainska Pravda source familiar with the talks has confirmed that the discussion took place and clarified that the wording used during the phone call was "non-NATO Article 5 security guarantees".

The idea was put forward by the US as one of the security guarantees for Ukraine that were supposedly agreed with Putin in Alaska.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

TrumpPutinwar
Advertisement:
Trump agrees with Putin on "Article 5-type" security guarantees for Ukraine – sources
European leaders issue joint statement after Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska
Zelenskyy announces Washington meeting after call with Trump
Melania Trump writes letter to Putin regarding Ukrainian children – Reuters
Russians attack Ukraine with missile and 85 UAVs, 12 locations hit
Trump says he agreed with Putin on a territory swap: Zelenskyy must accept it
All News
Trump
Trump proposes meeting with Putin after Zelenskyy's visit to Washington: We need peace deal right away
US Senator Graham: War will end by Christmas if trilateral meeting takes place
European Commission confirms Trump talked with Europeans after summit with Putin
RECENT NEWS
14:13
Russians occupy two more villages in Donetsk Oblast
13:38
Trump agrees with Putin on "Article 5-type" security guarantees for Ukraine – sources
13:02
European leaders issue joint statement after Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska
12:32
Trump proposes meeting with Putin after Zelenskyy's visit to Washington: We need peace deal right away
11:55
Former Russian president and Foreign Ministry spokeswoman rejoice that Russia's diplomatic isolation is over
11:20
Three children brought back from occupied territories after living under constant pressure and threats
11:08
US Senator Graham: War will end by Christmas if trilateral meeting takes place
10:41
updatedEuropean Commission confirms Trump talked with Europeans after summit with Putin
10:25
Zelenskyy announces Washington meeting after call with Trump
10:20
Trump and Putin said to have reached provisional agreement on temporary air ceasefire – The Economist correspondent
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: