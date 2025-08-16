Body of woman killed in Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast retrieved from under rubble

Rescue workers have retrieved the body of a woman from under the rubble of a residential building in the Mezhova hromada in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast after she was killed in a Russian guided bomb attack on 14 August. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Lysak reported that throughout Saturday 16 August, Russian forces attacked the Nikopol district with first-person view drones and artillery, bombarding the Nikopol, Marhanets, Pokrovske, Chervonohryhorivka and Myrove hromadas. The strikes damaged company premises, infrastructure and vehicles and caused four houses to burn down.

The Russians used guided aerial bombs and drones to strike the Mezhova and Novopavlivka hromadas in the Synelnykove district, damaging residential buildings, a gas pipeline and infrastructure facilities.

Background: On the morning of 15 August, two law enforcement officers were killed in Sviatohirsk in Donetsk Oblast during a patrol when their car came under fire from Russian forces.

