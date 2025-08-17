All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Robotic cargo deliveries to frontline forces nearly double, Ukraine's General Staff says

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 17 August 2025, 10:46
Robotic cargo deliveries to frontline forces nearly double, Ukraine's General Staff says
A ground robotic system. Stock photo: armyinform

In July, the volume of cargo delivered to the front line using ground robotic systems increased by more than 80% compared with June, Ukraine's General Staff has reported.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "The main workload of unmanned ground systems lies in performing logistics tasks – providing Ukrainian soldiers with everything necessary on the front. In July, the volume of cargo delivered to the front line using ground robotic systems increased by more than 80% compared with June. 

Advertisement:

Given that the depth of strikes and the number of enemy drones are constantly increasing, the logistical role of ground drones is only growing."

Details: Ukrainian forces also plan to create ground robotic systems companies in every combat brigade. 

They will carry out tasks in logistics, fire missions, mining, and the evacuation of the wounded, which will help save more lives.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

General Staff
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy meets von der Leyen in Brussels
Reuters outlines Putin's demands for ending war presented to Trump in Alaska
WSJ: Trump appeared tired and irritated with Putin after talks
Fox News unveils Melania Trump's "peace letter" to Putin – photo
Documents containing plan of Trump-Putin meeting found in Alaskan hotel – photo
Putin insists on official status for Russian language in Ukraine and is still refusing to meet Zelenskyy – NYT
All News
General Staff
Battlefield saw 148 clashes over past 24 hours – Ukraine's General Staff
Russia loses 900 soldiers over past day
Ukrainian forces advance 1-2.5 km on North Slobozhanshchyna front – Ukraine's General Staff
RECENT NEWS
15:32
Putin considers China possible security guarantor – Axios
15:15
Zelenskyy meets von der Leyen in Brussels
15:10
UK PM to join meeting of European leaders with Zelenskyy and Trump
14:56
Ukrainian intelligence discloses existence of secret communication channel with Russia for prisoner swaps – WSJ
14:37
Putin briefs self-proclaimed Belarusian president on talks with Trump
14:29
Germany's Merz to discuss maintaining sanctions pressure on Russia in Washington
14:13
NATO secretary general to attend Zelenskyy-Trump talks
13:48
Von der Leyen to join Zelenskyy in meeting with Trump in Washington on 18 August
13:46
Ukrainian Defence Intelligence drones strike logistics hub of Russian forces – videos
13:21
Russians drop two guided aerial bombs on Kharkiv Oblast: three injured
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: