Robotic cargo deliveries to frontline forces nearly double, Ukraine's General Staff says

In July, the volume of cargo delivered to the front line using ground robotic systems increased by more than 80% compared with June, Ukraine's General Staff has reported.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "The main workload of unmanned ground systems lies in performing logistics tasks – providing Ukrainian soldiers with everything necessary on the front. In July, the volume of cargo delivered to the front line using ground robotic systems increased by more than 80% compared with June.

Advertisement:

Given that the depth of strikes and the number of enemy drones are constantly increasing, the logistical role of ground drones is only growing."

Details: Ukrainian forces also plan to create ground robotic systems companies in every combat brigade.

They will carry out tasks in logistics, fire missions, mining, and the evacuation of the wounded, which will help save more lives.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!