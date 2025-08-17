Ukrainian intelligence destroys Russian ammunition storage point in Melitopol – video

An explosion. Screenshot from a video by DIU

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) carried out an operation in occupied Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 16 August, destroying an ammunition storage point and killing an unknown number of Russian troops.

Source: DIU

Details: An explosion occurred as a Russian truck carrying military personnel entered a Russian base in an industrial zone near the Korvatskyi passage in Melitopol.

DIU reported that at least six Russian marines had been killed, along with the crew of a UAV unit from the Vostok-Akhmat battalion. The exact number of casualties is not yet unknown.

The explosion also set fire to an ammunition storage point, and sounds of secondary detonations were heard.

The Russians sent four ambulances to the scene.

