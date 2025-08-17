Von der Leyen to join Zelenskyy in meeting with Trump in Washington on 18 August

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, along with other European leaders, will travel to Washington to attend a joint meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday 18 August. She will make the trip after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Brussels on 17 August.

Source: a European Pravda source in the European Commission

Details: On Sunday 17 August, Zelenskyy is expected to arrive in Brussels to hold talks with von der Leyen and hold a joint press conference.

Advertisement:

Afterwards, von der Leyen and Zelenskyy will participate together in a Coalition of the Willing meeting via video link at 16:00 Kyiv time.

At Zelenskyy’s invitation, von der Leyen will join his meeting with Trump at the White House the following day, 18 August.

Background:

European leaders are planning to accompany Zelenskyy to the US to strengthen his position in talks with Trump on Monday 18 August. Finnish President Alexander Stubb and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte are expected to travel to Washington.

After the meeting between the US and Russian leaders in Alaska, Trump said he had reached an agreement with Putin on a territory exchange and that "President Zelenskyy has to agree".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!