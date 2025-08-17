All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Von der Leyen to join Zelenskyy in meeting with Trump in Washington on 18 August

Tetyana VysotskaSunday, 17 August 2025, 13:48
Von der Leyen to join Zelenskyy in meeting with Trump in Washington on 18 August
Stock Photo: Getty Images

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, along with other European leaders, will travel to Washington to attend a joint meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday 18 August. She will make the trip after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Brussels on 17 August.

Source: a European Pravda source in the European Commission

Details: On Sunday 17 August, Zelenskyy is expected to arrive in Brussels to hold talks with von der Leyen and hold a joint press conference.

Advertisement:

Afterwards, von der Leyen and Zelenskyy will participate together in a Coalition of the Willing meeting via video link at 16:00 Kyiv time. 

At Zelenskyy’s invitation, von der Leyen will join his meeting with Trump at the White House the following day, 18 August.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USAZelenskyyEU
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy meets von der Leyen in Brussels
Reuters outlines Putin's demands for ending war presented to Trump in Alaska
WSJ: Trump appeared tired and irritated with Putin after talks
Fox News unveils Melania Trump's "peace letter" to Putin – photo
Documents containing plan of Trump-Putin meeting found in Alaskan hotel – photo
Putin insists on official status for Russian language in Ukraine and is still refusing to meet Zelenskyy – NYT
All News
USA
White House dismisses documents found in Alaskan hotel as "lunch menu", says ABC News
Documents containing plan of Trump-Putin meeting found in Alaskan hotel – photo
Kremlin video shows US fighter jets escorting Putin from Alaska – video
RECENT NEWS
15:32
Putin considers China possible security guarantor – Axios
15:15
Zelenskyy meets von der Leyen in Brussels
15:10
UK PM to join meeting of European leaders with Zelenskyy and Trump
14:56
Ukrainian intelligence discloses existence of secret communication channel with Russia for prisoner swaps – WSJ
14:37
Putin briefs self-proclaimed Belarusian president on talks with Trump
14:29
Germany's Merz to discuss maintaining sanctions pressure on Russia in Washington
14:13
NATO secretary general to attend Zelenskyy-Trump talks
13:48
Von der Leyen to join Zelenskyy in meeting with Trump in Washington on 18 August
13:46
Ukrainian Defence Intelligence drones strike logistics hub of Russian forces – videos
13:21
Russians drop two guided aerial bombs on Kharkiv Oblast: three injured
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: