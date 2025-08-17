European leaders to travel to US with Zelenskyy to strengthen his position – Politico

European allies of Ukraine are planning to accompany President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the US to strengthen his position in talks with US President Donald Trump and to avoid a repeat of the conflict in the White House.

Source: Politico, a Brussels-based politics and policy news organisation, citing two European diplomats and informed sources

Details: Politico reported that Europe wants to avoid another "ambush" of Zelenskyy that could damage relations between the presidents at this delicate moment. To this end, Finnish President Alexander Stubb – one of Trump’s favourite interlocutors – is expected to travel to Washington. Stubb is set to accompany Zelenskyy during the talks, help prevent conflicts and persuade the US president to involve Europe in any further negotiations.

According to the sources, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, who has built close relations with Trump, may also arrive in the US.

Quote: "Europe and Ukraine see Monday’s summit as key to making sure that Trump does not accede to demands from Putin that they find unacceptable, such as ceding Ukrainian territory to Russia that Moscow has only partially taken control of."

Details: Politico noted that Trump’s embrace with Putin caused concern in Europe, where there are fears that the Ukrainian president will not receive equally friendly treatment.

"It is clear that the outcome of the Alaska summit has risen concerns in Europe, as Trump seems to have bought a large portion of Putin’s argument," said Camille Grand, a fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations.

He said that while the summit is not a catastrophe, "Europeans are definitely worried about the direction of travel". This is why the allies want to avoid any "drama" during Zelenskyy’s upcoming visit.

European officials breathed a sigh of relief that Trump had not struck a deal with Putin, but were disappointed that the matter of strict secondary tariffs on countries buying Russian oil had been removed from the agenda, Politico wrote.

Background:

The New York Times reported that Trump had invited European leaders to his meeting with Zelenskyy, scheduled for Monday at the White House.

The NYT notes that Trump wants to discuss a "peace plan" that involves Ukraine making territorial concessions.

