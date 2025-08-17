All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

European leaders to travel to US with Zelenskyy to strengthen his position – Politico

Ivan Diakonov Sunday, 17 August 2025, 05:59
European leaders to travel to US with Zelenskyy to strengthen his position – Politico
Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington, 28 February 2025. Photo: Getty Images

European allies of Ukraine are planning to accompany President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the US to strengthen his position in talks with US President Donald Trump and to avoid a repeat of the conflict in the White House.

Source: Politico, a Brussels-based politics and policy news organisation, citing two European diplomats and informed sources

Details: Politico reported that Europe wants to avoid another "ambush" of Zelenskyy that could damage relations between the presidents at this delicate moment. To this end, Finnish President Alexander Stubb – one of Trump’s favourite interlocutors – is expected to travel to Washington. Stubb is set to accompany Zelenskyy during the talks, help prevent conflicts and persuade the US president to involve Europe in any further negotiations.

Advertisement:

According to the sources, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, who has built close relations with Trump, may also arrive in the US.

Quote: "Europe and Ukraine see Monday’s summit as key to making sure that Trump does not accede to demands from Putin that they find unacceptable, such as ceding Ukrainian territory to Russia that Moscow has only partially taken control of."

Details: Politico noted that Trump’s embrace with Putin caused concern in Europe, where there are fears that the Ukrainian president will not receive equally friendly treatment. 

"It is clear that the outcome of the Alaska summit has risen concerns in Europe, as Trump seems to have bought a large portion of Putin’s argument," said Camille Grand, a fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations.

He said that while the summit is not a catastrophe, "Europeans are definitely worried about the direction of travel". This is why the allies want to avoid any "drama" during Zelenskyy’s upcoming visit.

European officials breathed a sigh of relief that Trump had not struck a deal with Putin, but were disappointed that the matter of strict secondary tariffs on countries buying Russian oil had been removed from the agenda, Politico wrote.

Background: 

  • The New York Times reported that Trump had invited European leaders to his meeting with Zelenskyy, scheduled for Monday at the White House. 
  • The NYT notes that Trump wants to discuss a "peace plan" that involves Ukraine making territorial concessions.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

EuropenegotiationsZelenskyyTrump
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy flying to Brussels to meet with von der Leyen
Reuters outlines Putin's demands for ending war presented to Trump in Alaska
WSJ: Trump appeared tired and irritated with Putin after talks
Fox News unveils Melania Trump's "peace letter" to Putin – photo
Documents containing plan of Trump-Putin meeting found in Alaskan hotel – photo
Putin insists on official status for Russian language in Ukraine and is still refusing to meet Zelenskyy – NYT
All News
Europe
NYT: Trump has invited European leaders to his meeting with Zelenskyy
EU to allocate €1.5 billion in proceeds from frozen Russian assets to cover Ukraine's loan repayments
European leaders seek talks with Trump ahead of his meeting with Putin – Bloomberg
RECENT NEWS
13:48
Von der Leyen to join Zelenskyy in meeting with Trump in Washington on 18 August
13:21
Russians drop two guided aerial bombs on Kharkiv Oblast: three injured
12:53
Zelenskyy flying to Brussels to meet with von der Leyen
12:32
White House dismisses documents found in Alaskan hotel as "lunch menu", says ABC News
11:51
Ukrainian intelligence destroys Russian ammunition storage point in Melitopol – video
10:46
Robotic cargo deliveries to frontline forces nearly double, Ukraine's General Staff says
10:34
Ukraine sanctions Russian, Chinese and Belarusian companies supplying technologies for Shahed drones
09:43
Russia attacks Ukraine with 1 missile and 60 drones overnight – Ukraine's Air Force
09:30
Reuters outlines Putin's demands for ending war presented to Trump in Alaska
09:08
Battlefield saw 148 clashes over past 24 hours – Ukraine's General Staff
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: