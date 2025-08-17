Russian general's arm and leg amputated after Ukrainian strike on Kursk Oblast

Ukrainian units struck a Russian column on the Rylsk-Khomutovka highway in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, leaving one general seriously wounded on the night of 16-17 August.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Details: DIU reported that Lieutenant General Esedulla Abachev, deputy commander of the Russian troops’ North grouping, sustained serious injuries.

The wounded general was flown to the Vishnevsky Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow, where his arm and leg were amputated.

