Russian general's arm and leg amputated after Ukrainian strike on Kursk Oblast
Sunday, 17 August 2025, 15:56
Ukrainian units struck a Russian column on the Rylsk-Khomutovka highway in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, leaving one general seriously wounded on the night of 16-17 August.
Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)
Details: DIU reported that Lieutenant General Esedulla Abachev, deputy commander of the Russian troops’ North grouping, sustained serious injuries.
Advertisement:
The wounded general was flown to the Vishnevsky Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow, where his arm and leg were amputated.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!