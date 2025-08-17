Zelenskyy on security guarantees: unknown what Trump and Putin really discussed

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he does not have detailed information about what kind of security guarantees for Ukraine were discussed by US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin at the talks in Alaska. At the same time, he noted an "important signal" from the American leader.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, as reported by European Pravda

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I do not know what President Trump and Putin really discussed."

Details: Zelenskyy added that Trump shared "many details" with him and European leaders.

"And the fact that President Trump sent a signal about security guarantees is much more important to me than Putin’s thoughts. Because Putin will not give us any security guarantees."

The Ukrainian president went on to explain how he sees security guarantees for Ukraine.

"Security guarantees are strong armed forces. Only Ukraine can provide this. The funding for these forces, I believe, can only come from Europe. Weapons for these forces can be supplied by our domestic production and European production, but there are scarce items that only the United States of America has. That, I believe, is a security guarantee."

Zelenskyy noted that it remains unanswered whether foreign troops will be deployed in Ukraine and whether Ukraine’s partners will protect Ukrainian airspace.

"We very much want to get an answer to these questions to understand what security guarantees mean."

Background:

During the press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Zelenskyy also stated that security guarantees for Ukraine after the end of the war must work like NATO Article 5.

He also said that negotiations with Russia on ending the war must take into account the current line of contact and that he will only discuss territorial issues with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin during a trilateral Ukraine-US-Russia meeting.

