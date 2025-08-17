Trump says he's made "big progress" on Russia
Sunday, 17 August 2025, 17:24
US President Donald Trump has promised "big progress" regarding Russia.
Source: Trump in a short post on Truth Social, as reported by European Pravda
Quote: "Big progress on Russia. Stay tuned."
Advertisement:
Background:
- On 18 August, President Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and several European leaders will meet at the White House.
- This meeting follows the Trump-Putin summit in Alaska.
- The talks are expected to cover security guarantees for Ukraine and possible territorial concessions.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!