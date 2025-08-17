All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Trump says he's made "big progress" on Russia

Khrystyna Bondarieva , KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 17 August 2025, 17:24
Trump says he's made big progress on Russia
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has promised "big progress" regarding Russia.

Source: Trump in a short post on Truth Social, as reported by European Pravda

 

Quote: "Big progress on Russia. Stay tuned."

Advertisement:

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

TrumpRussia
Advertisement:
Europe will not tolerate peace that is merely another word for capitulation, says EU ambassador to Ukraine
Macron: Russia's offer to Ukraine would mean capitulation, not peace
Trump's envoy Witkoff: Putin agreed to robust US and European security guarantees for Ukraine
Zelenskyy: Talks can only start from current line of contact
Zelenskyy meets von der Leyen in Brussels
Reuters outlines Putin's demands for ending war presented to Trump in Alaska
All News
Trump
Zelenskyy: Security guarantee discussed by Trump and Putin must work like NATO Article 5
Putin considers China possible security guarantor – Axios
Putin briefs self-proclaimed Belarusian president on talks with Trump
RECENT NEWS
20:30
Europe will not tolerate peace that is merely another word for capitulation, says EU ambassador to Ukraine
19:46
Macron: Russia's offer to Ukraine would mean capitulation, not peace
19:25
Zelenskyy on Coalition of the Willing meeting: positions coordinated
19:13
US State Secretary Rubio outlines three key elements of deal to end war in Ukraine
19:09
Trump to meet Zelenskyy first, European leaders to join later, says Bild
18:41
US State Secretary Rubio: Russians had to pay cash to refuel planes in Alaska
18:34
Trump reposts social media post stating that Ukraine must cede land to Russia
18:09
US State Secretary Rubio stresses US will not pressure Ukraine to give up territories
17:24
Trump says he's made "big progress" on Russia
17:01
Trump's envoy Witkoff: Putin agreed to robust US and European security guarantees for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: