Zelenskyy: Security guarantee discussed by Trump and Putin must work like NATO Article 5

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the post-war security guarantee for Ukraine must work like NATO Article 5, which provides for collective security and defence in the event of an attack on one of the member states.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

Quote: "It is important that America agrees to work with Europe to provide security guarantees, and we are grateful to the US and the president for such a signal.

This is a significant change, but there are no details of how it will work and what the role of America and Europe will be and what the EU can do. This is our main task – we need security to work in practice like NATO Article 5.

And we consider EU accession as part of the security guarantees, and we have heard that America and Putin see it the same way."

Background:

US President Donald Trump and European allies have discussed security guarantees for Ukraine "in the style of Article 5" of the North Atlantic Treaty, but not within NATO.

A source of Ukrainska Pravda confirmed that this was phrased as "non-NATO Article 5 security guarantees".

