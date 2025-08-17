All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy: Security guarantee discussed by Trump and Putin must work like NATO Article 5

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 17 August 2025, 16:17
Zelenskyy: Security guarantee discussed by Trump and Putin must work like NATO Article 5
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: President's Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the post-war security guarantee for Ukraine must work like NATO Article 5, which provides for collective security and defence in the event of an attack on one of the member states.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

Quote: "It is important that America agrees to work with Europe to provide security guarantees, and we are grateful to the US and the president for such a signal.

Advertisement:

This is a significant change, but there are no details of how it will work and what the role of America and Europe will be and what the EU can do. This is our main task – we need security to work in practice like NATO Article 5.

And we consider EU accession as part of the security guarantees, and we have heard that America and Putin see it the same way."

Background: 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyywarTrumpPutin
Advertisement:
Trump's envoy Witkoff: Putin agreed to robust US and European security guarantees for Ukraine
Zelenskyy: Talks can only start from current line of contact
Zelenskyy meets von der Leyen in Brussels
Reuters outlines Putin's demands for ending war presented to Trump in Alaska
WSJ: Trump appeared tired and irritated with Putin after talks
Fox News unveils Melania Trump's "peace letter" to Putin – photo
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy: Talks can begin only from current line of contact
Zelenskyy meets von der Leyen in Brussels
Germany's Merz to discuss maintaining sanctions pressure on Russia in Washington
RECENT NEWS
19:13
US State Secretary Rubio outlines three key elements of deal to end war in Ukraine
19:09
Trump to meet Zelenskyy first, European leaders to join later, says Bild
18:41
US State Secretary Rubio: Russians in Alaska had to pay cash for refuelling planes
18:34
Trump reposts social media post stating that Ukraine must cede land to Russia
18:09
US State Secretary Rubio stresses US will not pressure Ukraine to give up territories
17:24
Trump says he's made "big progress" on Russia
17:01
Trump's envoy Witkoff: Putin agreed to robust US and European security guarantees for Ukraine
16:40
Zelenskyy on security guarantees: unknown what Trump and Putin really discussed
16:17
Zelenskyy: Security guarantee discussed by Trump and Putin must work like NATO Article 5
16:10
Zelenskyy: Talks can only start from current line of contact
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: