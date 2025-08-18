WP: White House is not expecting trilateral summit with Putin after Trump-Zelenskyy meeting
Today’s meeting between US President Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders will not necessarily result in a trilateral summit with Russia.
Source: The Washington Post, citing a White House source
Quote: "Separately, the US is hoping that a trilateral meeting with Trump, Putin and Zelensky will take place this week, according to a White House official. The official, however, cautioned that the White House does not necessarily expect Monday’s meeting to result in that."
Details: The Washington Post said that working out how security guarantees might be implemented is likely to take a while, which could allow Putin to continue his war while the details are being finalised.
Background: On 18 August, President Zelenskyy will meet Donald Trump in Washington. Several European leaders are travelling to the US with the Ukrainian president. However, some media reported that Zelenskyy would first hold a bilateral meeting with Trump. This will be followed by a joint meeting with the Europeans.
