Trump: Zelenskyy can end the war with Russia almost immediately

US President Donald Trump has urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to reach an agreement with Russia to end the war.

Source: Trump on the social media platform Truth Social

Quote: "President Zelenskyy of Ukraine can end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to, or he can continue to fight. Remember how it started. No getting back Obama given Crimea (12 years ago, without a shot being fired!), and NO GOING INTO NATO BY UKRAINE. Some things never change!!!"

Details: In addition, Trump announced a major meeting at the White House with European leaders.

Quote: "Big day at the White House tomorrow. Never had so many European Leaders at one time. My great honour to host them!!!"

Background: The meeting at the White House will take place on 18 August with the participation of Zelenskyy and European partners.

