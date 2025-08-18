All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Trump: Zelenskyy can end the war with Russia almost immediately

Olga KatsimonMonday, 18 August 2025, 05:15
Trump: Zelenskyy can end the war with Russia almost immediately
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to reach an agreement with Russia to end the war.

Source: Trump on the social media platform Truth Social 

Quote: "President Zelenskyy of Ukraine can end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to, or he can continue to fight. Remember how it started. No getting back Obama given Crimea (12 years ago, without a shot being fired!), and NO GOING INTO NATO BY UKRAINE. Some things never change!!!"

Advertisement:

Details: In addition, Trump announced a major meeting at the White House with European leaders.

Quote: "Big day at the White House tomorrow. Never had so many European Leaders at one time. My great honour to host them!!!"

Background: The meeting at the White House will take place on 18 August with the participation of Zelenskyy and European partners.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

TrumpZelenskyyRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Death toll in Kharkiv rises to 5, including 2 children – video
Schedule for Trump–Zelenskyy talks released
Russia loses 940 soldiers over past day
Trump: Zelenskyy can end the war with Russia almost immediately
Russia hits Kharkiv with ballistic missile, injuring several people, including teenager – photos
Europe will not tolerate peace that is merely another word for capitulation, says EU ambassador to Ukraine
All News
Trump
Schedule of Trump–Zelenskyy talks released
Europe will not tolerate peace that is merely another word for capitulation, says EU ambassador to Ukraine
Zelenskyy on Coalition of the Willing meeting: positions coordinated
RECENT NEWS
09:36
Russia attacks Ukraine with 4 missiles and 140 UAVs overnight: hits recorded at 25 locations
09:25
Russians attack Zaporizhzhia: four injured
09:21
Ukraine's General Staff: Battlefield sees 182 clashes over past day, most intense fighting on Pokrovsk front
09:05
Russians attack Kyiv Oblast, damaging warehouse
08:48
Death toll in Kharkiv rises to 5, including 2 children – video
08:14
Nighttime Russian drone attack on Odesa Oblast: large-scale fire breaks out at fuel and energy facility – photos
07:57
Russians attack Pavlohrad with missile, damage industrial facility in Nikopol district – photos
07:34
Three people killed and residential building damaged in Russian drone strike on Kharkiv – photos
07:09
Schedule for Trump–Zelenskyy talks released
06:51
Russia loses 940 soldiers over past day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: