Schedule for Trump–Zelenskyy talks released

The bilateral meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will begin on Monday 18 August at 20:15 (Kyiv time).

Source: Roll Call, a US media outlet covering Congress

Details: The published schedule indicates that the talks will last for about an hour.

Trump will meet with European leaders at 22:00 (Kyiv time), followed by a multilateral meeting between the US president and European heads of state.

Background: Zelenskyy announced that he had arrived in Washington for a meeting with Trump.

