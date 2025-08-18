All Sections
Schedule for Trump–Zelenskyy talks released

Olga KatsimonMonday, 18 August 2025, 07:09
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump

The bilateral meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will begin on Monday 18 August at 20:15 (Kyiv time).

Source: Roll Call, a US media outlet covering Congress 

Details: The published schedule indicates that the talks will last for about an hour.

Trump will meet with European leaders at 22:00 (Kyiv time), followed by a multilateral meeting between the US president and European heads of state.

Background: Zelenskyy announced that he had arrived in Washington for a meeting with Trump.

