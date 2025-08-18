All Sections
Zelenskyy arrives in Washington

Olga KatsimonMonday, 18 August 2025, 06:06
Zelenskyy arrives in Washington
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that he has arrived in Washington for a meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter) 

Details: Zelenskyy thanked Trump for the invitation and stressed that the goal of Ukraine and its partners is to end the war "quickly and reliably", with a peace that must be lasting.

He also mentioned the mistakes of past years, when Ukraine "was forced to give up Crimea and part of our east – part of Donbas", and that the "security guarantees" of 1994 did not work.

Quote: "We all share a strong desire to end this war quickly and reliably. And peace must be lasting. Not like it was years ago, when Ukraine was forced to give up Crimea and part of our East – part of Donbas – and Putin simply used it as a springboard for a new attack. Or when Ukraine was given so-called 'security guarantees' in 1994, but they didn't work."

Details:  Zelenskyy noted that Crimea should not have been given up then, just as after 2022 Ukrainians did not give up Kyiv, Odesa or Kharkiv.

Quote: "Russia must end this war, which it itself started."

Background:

