Germany calls for increased pressure on Russia ahead of Trump–Zelenskyy meeting

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has called for additional support for Ukraine to force Moscow to make concessions for a just and lasting peace on Monday 18 August.

Source: Wadephul at a press conference with Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, as reported by Reuters

Details: Wadephul visited Tokyo at a time when US President Donald Trump is preparing to host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders, including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, at the White House.

This meeting follows Trump’s talks with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, which took place on 15 August in Alaska.

Wadephul said that the whole world is currently watching Washington. He urged that Ukraine be given additional assistance to compel Moscow to make concessions for the sake of a just and lasting peace.

"Firm security guarantees are central" because "Ukraine must be able to defend itself effectively even after a ceasefire and peace agreement," he stressed.

Background:

On the same day Zelenskyy arrived in Washington to meet Trump after his summit with Putin. They are scheduled to meet at around 20:15 Kyiv time.

Several European leaders are travelling to the US with the Ukrainian president. However, it was reported that Zelenskyy would first hold a bilateral meeting with Trump, followed by a joint meeting with the Europeans.

The Washington meeting will be attended by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

