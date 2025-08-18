Orbán's main rival lodges official complaint against Russian intelligence statements

Péter Magyar, leader of Hungary’s opposition party Tisza, has lodged an official complaint with Russia’s ambassador to Hungary after the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service claimed that the European Commission intended to "change the regime in Budapest".

Quote: "This statement, which mentions my name and the name of the party I lead, is an unacceptable interference in Hungary’s internal political processes. The claim that the European Union and its leaders want to make me the next prime minister of Hungary and are mobilising 'financial, media and lobbying resources' for this is absolutely unfounded."

Details: Magyar stressed that such statements by the official intelligence service of a foreign state can have only one aim: "to influence Hungarian voters, distort our public debate and undermine trust in our democracy".

Quote: "On behalf of my party and all the citizens of Hungary, I clearly state that Hungary’s sovereignty belongs exclusively to the Hungarian people. No foreign state – ally, adversary or anyone else – has the right to try to influence our political future or determine the outcome of our elections."

Details: The opposition leader declared that he would lodge an official complaint against the statements made by the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service and their dissemination through official and state channels.

Quote: "I demand from the Embassy of the Russian Federation an immediate and public explanation regarding the approval, purpose and intended effect of the above-mentioned statement. I demand clear assurances that the Russian Federation will refrain from any actions that could be regarded as interference in Hungary’s domestic politics, including disinformation campaigns, cyber operations or the intimidation of politicians and citizens."

More details: Magyar emphasised that Hungary’s sovereignty and the inviolability of democratic processes "cannot be negotiable".

Quote: "Adherence to these principles is the minimum requirement for any meaningful bilateral cooperation between our countries. I ask you to convey my protest to your government without delay and respond to this letter in writing or inform me personally of your government’s position as soon as possible."

Background:

In mid-July, the leader of the Tisza party launched his election campaign in a canoe, declaring that his party could defeat Orbán independently in the 2026 elections. Meanwhile, Orbán continues his information campaign against Magyar.

Last month, posters and videos appeared in Hungary portraying Orbán’s rival as a "Hungarian Zelenskyy" and calling both of them puppets of external actors.

