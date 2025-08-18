All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Commander of Donbas battalion reveals details of defence of Chasiv Yar refractory plant

Anhelina Strashkulych, STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 18 August 2025, 10:28
Commander of Donbas battalion reveals details of defence of Chasiv Yar refractory plant
Mykola Shevchuk. Photo: The Donbas battalion 

Lieutenant Colonel Mykola Shevchuk, Commander of the Donbas battalion of the 18th Sloviansk Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, has said that during the defence of the refractory plant in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainian troops captured about 20 Russian soldiers, among them a citizen of Nepal.

Source: Lieutenant Colonel Mykola "Skif" Shevchuk in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Details: Shevchuk said that the fighters from the Donbas battalion held the refractory plant in Chasiv Yar from October 2024 to February 2025.

Advertisement:

The Russians bombarded and stormed Ukrainian defenders on the territory of the plant around the clock. The largest number of attacks per day reached 40. A single position of 4 to 5 Ukrainian defenders was attacked by 12–20 Russians, with 2 to 3 such large-scale assaults happening per day.

Quote: "In February, we finally withdrew from the plant. Under such conditions, the boys managed to capture about 20 prisoners. One of them was a citizen of Nepal. A career Nepalese soldier with more than 15 years of experience. He said he had recently moved to the UAE where he found a Russian recruiter to whom he paid US$3,000 to be accepted into the Russian army."

 

Photo provided by the Donbas battalion

 

Photo provided by the Donbas battalion

For reference: The Donbas battalion has been deployed in Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast for almost a year and a half, since 10 April 2024.

The unit’s fighters began defending the refractory plant in October 2024. The plant’s territory served as a strong defensive position for Ukraine’s forces. After losing it, Ukrainian defenders had to retreat and take up positions in residential areas damaged by shelling.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

DonbasRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Hungarian foreign minister accuses Kyiv of attack that halted Russian oil supplies to Hungary
Death toll in Kharkiv rises to 7, including 2 children – photos, video
Nighttime Russian drone attack on Odesa Oblast: large-scale fire breaks out at fuel and energy facility – photos
Schedule for Trump–Zelenskyy talks released
Russia loses 940 soldiers over past day
Trump: Zelenskyy can end the war with Russia almost immediately
All News
Donbas
Zelenskyy rejects Putin's demand to cede all of Donetsk Oblast – Reuters
Putin still demands entire Donbas, Trump tells Zelenskyy and Europeans – Bloomberg
Ukrainian military deny Russian breakthrough near Pokrovsk and Dobropillia fronts
RECENT NEWS
12:50
Germany says it will not deploy forces to Ukraine
12:24
Kremlin propaganda video shows Russians charging into battle in captured vehicle flying US flag – video
12:23
Ukraine testing aerial platforms to evacuate wounded soldiers – Commander-in-Chief
11:44
Russians redeploying troops to Zaporizhzhia front to launch offensive there – Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
11:42
Hungarian foreign minister accuses Kyiv of attack that halted Russian oil supplies to Hungary
11:12
Trump's world of illusions: how the US President walked into Putin's trap
11:04
In Russian-occupied Crimea, petrol can only be bought using coupons
10:58
Death toll in Kharkiv rises to 7, including 2 children – photos, video
10:51
Russians attack Zaporizhzhia: 17 injured, 2 in critical condition – photos, video
10:28
Commander of Donbas battalion reveals details of defence of Chasiv Yar refractory plant
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: