Ukrainian defence forces have withdrawn from refractory plant in Chasiv Yar – video

Ukraine’s defence forces have conducted an airstrike on the territory of a refractory plant in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast, which confirms that the plant has come under the control of the Russian army.

Source: an informed source of Ukrainska Pravda on the front line; Dmytro Zaporozhets, spokesperson for Operational Tactical Unit (OTU) Luhansk, during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote from Zaporozhets: "The enemy attempted to gain a foothold on the territory of the refractory plant, attacking in small and medium-sized groups. Thanks to the coordinated actions of the Air Force units, they were detected in one of the premises on the territory of the refractory plant, and we launched an airstrike. The enemy suffered losses."

Сили оборони завдають авіаудару по Часівоярському вогнетривкому комбінату (Відео надане УП ОТУ "Луганськ")

Why this is important: The factory grounds had provided a reliable fortification for Ukraine's defence forces. The loss of the plant has compelled the soldiers to retreat into residential areas ravaged by attacks.

Details: According to the source, Ukraine’s defence forces control approximately 30% of Chasiv Yar.

