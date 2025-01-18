All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian defence forces have withdrawn from refractory plant in Chasiv Yar – video

Olha Kyrylenko, STANISLAV POHORILOVSaturday, 18 January 2025, 18:52
Ukrainian defence forces have withdrawn from refractory plant in Chasiv Yar – video
Chasiv Yar on the map. Photo: Google Maps

Ukraine’s defence forces have conducted an airstrike on the territory of a refractory plant in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast, which confirms that the plant has come under the control of the Russian army.

Source: an informed source of Ukrainska Pravda on the front line; Dmytro Zaporozhets, spokesperson for Operational Tactical Unit (OTU) Luhansk, during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote from Zaporozhets: "The enemy attempted to gain a foothold on the territory of the refractory plant, attacking in small and medium-sized groups. Thanks to the coordinated actions of the Air Force units, they were detected in one of the premises on the territory of the refractory plant, and we launched an airstrike. The enemy suffered losses."

Advertisement:

Why this is important: The factory grounds had provided a reliable fortification for Ukraine's defence forces. The loss of the plant has compelled the soldiers to retreat into residential areas ravaged by attacks.

Advertisement:

Details: According to the source, Ukraine’s defence forces control approximately 30% of Chasiv Yar.

Support UP or become our patron!

Armed ForcesDonetsk Oblastwar
Advertisement:
Anti-government protests begin in Slovakia – photos
Ukraine's PM announces construction of 900 MW of generation capacity in 2025
Ukraine's defence minister refuses to extend contract with head of Defence Procurement Agency
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry dismisses Russia's NATO ultimatum as "hogwash"
Ukraine repatriates bodies of 757 fallen soldiers
Putin reportedly ready to have conversation with Trump
All News
Armed Forces
Russians attack Pokrovsk front more than 80 times and lose 335 soldiers – General Staff
Ukrainian forces repel Russian assault and capture 6 soldiers – videos
Mykolaiv marines destroy Russian armoured group in Kursk Oblast – video
RECENT NEWS
22:29
US arms exports hit record high in 2024, Reuters reports
22:01
Zelenskyy receives intelligence report on Putin at Staff meeting
21:27
New head of Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency agrees to take responsibility in difficult times
20:56
EU unlikely to include Russian LNG in new sanctions package, Bloomberg reports
20:53
Russian soldiers appear in centre of Velyka Novosilka – DeepState
20:41
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denies Slovak PM's accusations of Ukraine's involvement in alleged cyberattack
20:12
Trump's special envoy suggests tougher measures could force Russia to negotiate end to war in Ukraine
19:48
Anti-government protests begin in Slovakia – photos
19:41
Fuel oil pollution found on Odesa's coast, likely from sunken Russian tankers
19:23
Over 100 clashes have occurred on 24 January, almost half of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: