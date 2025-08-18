All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

In Russian-occupied Crimea, petrol can only be bought using coupons

Oleksii ArtemchukMonday, 18 August 2025, 11:04
In Russian-occupied Crimea, petrol can only be bought using coupons
Stock Photo: Getty Images

In occupied Crimea and Russia’s Zabaykalsky Krai, the sale of A-95 petrol has been restricted to businesses and organisations who have special fuel cards.

Source:  independent Amsterdam-based news outlet The Moscow Times citing local media outlets

Details: Residents of Crimea complain that petrol has disappeared from most filling stations, and where it is still available, it is issued mainly "in exchange for coupons". Prices have risen to 69.95 roubles per litre despite the official retail price control system.

Advertisement:

A similar situation is reported in Zabaykalye: in Krasnokamensk and Borzya, A-95 petrol is not available for retail sale. Filling stations display notices stating that fuel is available only to organisations. The restrictions have been in effect since early August, when stations in Chita limited sales to no more than 10 litres per vehicle.

Russian media outlets link the shortage and record wholesale price hikes to the consequences of Ukrainian drone strikes on oil refineries. Since early August, these attacks have disrupted operations at several refineries, significantly reducing the supply of fuel on the market.

Background:

  • Petrol prices in Russia continue to rise sharply despite government efforts to curb them, including a full ban on fuel exports.
  • The price of AI-95 petrol on the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange previously reached a historic high, surpassing RUB 77,000 (US$964) per tonne.
  • On 2 August, the Ryazan oil refinery, operated by Russian oil giant Rosneft, halted roughly half of its processing capacity following a drone strike.
  • Earlier reports indicated that petrol prices in Russia have been rising rapidly, with retail prices increasing by 18% over the past year. By the end of 2025, prices are expected to grow by another 8%.
  • In May, Russia significantly reduced its seaborne petrol exports – the figure dropped by nearly 50% year-on-year.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

CrimeaRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Hungarian foreign minister accuses Kyiv of attack that halted Russian oil supplies to Hungary
Death toll in Kharkiv rises to 7, including 2 children – photos, video
Nighttime Russian drone attack on Odesa Oblast: large-scale fire breaks out at fuel and energy facility – photos
Schedule for Trump–Zelenskyy talks released
Russia loses 940 soldiers over past day
Trump: Zelenskyy can end the war with Russia almost immediately
All News
Crimea
Mobile internet to be completely shut down in Russian-occupied Crimea for a long time
Special Operations Forces destroy powerful Russian radar station in Crimea
Russians threatened to persecute her: mother with five kids brought back from occupied Crimea
RECENT NEWS
14:21
EXPLAINERTimothy Snyder on the hook Putin used to catch Trump
14:13
"They struck people who were peacefully sleeping": entire family killed in Russian attack on Kharkiv
13:37
Kharkiv mayor releases footage of Russian attack on city – video
13:33
Zelenskyy: Everyone wants a just peace and security, but Russia continues to deliberately kill children
13:06
Ukraine's National Guard stops attempted Russian assault on Kupiansk front – video
13:03
Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: three killed, 23 injured
12:50
Germany says it will not deploy forces to Ukraine
12:25
Russians strike Sumy university – photos, video
12:24
Kremlin propaganda video shows Russians charging into battle in captured vehicle flying US flag – video
12:23
Ukraine testing aerial platforms to evacuate wounded soldiers – Commander-in-Chief
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: