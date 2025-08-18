In Russian-occupied Crimea, petrol can only be bought using coupons

In occupied Crimea and Russia’s Zabaykalsky Krai, the sale of A-95 petrol has been restricted to businesses and organisations who have special fuel cards.

Source: independent Amsterdam-based news outlet The Moscow Times citing local media outlets

Details: Residents of Crimea complain that petrol has disappeared from most filling stations, and where it is still available, it is issued mainly "in exchange for coupons". Prices have risen to 69.95 roubles per litre despite the official retail price control system.

A similar situation is reported in Zabaykalye: in Krasnokamensk and Borzya, A-95 petrol is not available for retail sale. Filling stations display notices stating that fuel is available only to organisations. The restrictions have been in effect since early August, when stations in Chita limited sales to no more than 10 litres per vehicle.

Russian media outlets link the shortage and record wholesale price hikes to the consequences of Ukrainian drone strikes on oil refineries. Since early August, these attacks have disrupted operations at several refineries, significantly reducing the supply of fuel on the market.

Background:

Petrol prices in Russia continue to rise sharply despite government efforts to curb them, including a full ban on fuel exports.

The price of AI-95 petrol on the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange previously reached a historic high, surpassing RUB 77,000 (US$964) per tonne.

On 2 August, the Ryazan oil refinery, operated by Russian oil giant Rosneft, halted roughly half of its processing capacity following a drone strike.

Earlier reports indicated that petrol prices in Russia have been rising rapidly, with retail prices increasing by 18% over the past year. By the end of 2025, prices are expected to grow by another 8%.

In May, Russia significantly reduced its seaborne petrol exports – the figure dropped by nearly 50% year-on-year.

