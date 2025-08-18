All Sections
"They struck people who were peacefully sleeping": entire family killed in Russian attack on Kharkiv

Vira ShurmakevychMonday, 18 August 2025, 14:13
The residential building struck in the Russian attack. Photo: Serhii Bolvinov

An entire family was killed in a Russian attack on Kharkiv on the morning of 18 August – father, mother, their eighteen-month-old daughter, 16-year-old son, and grandmother.

Drones struck the apartment building where they lived, causing destruction and fire.

Source: Serhii Bolvinov, Head of the Investigative Department of Kharkiv Police

Details: A woman who lives locally said the family had recently bought an apartment  on the top floor of the five-storey building that was targeted in the attack.

"At dawn, five Shaheds struck the residential building from different directions. We already know that the grandmother had come to visit the day before. Her body was also found under the  rubble, and her identity will be confirmed by DNA testing," Bolvinov reported.

Russian forces attacked Kharkiv with Geran-2 drones, four of which hit the residential building.

So far, seven people have been confirmed dead. Twenty-three others were injured, some of them children: a 6-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl suffered shock, a 14-year-old girl sustained a blast injury and a dislocated joint, and her 10-year-old neighbor suffered the same injury. Another teenager was cut by shards of glass.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Quote from Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov: "The strike on the residential building was targeted – five Shaheds approached it from different directions and struck specifically at people who were peacefully sleeping at five in the morning. Pure terror. Terror that has neither explanation nor justification."

