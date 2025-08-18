Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: number injured rises to 30 – photo
Monday, 18 August 2025, 18:49
The number of people injured in a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on the morning of 18 August has risen to 30. Three people were killed. The search and rescue operations have now been completed.
Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The State Emergency Service reported that three people had been killed and the number of those injured had risen to 30, including a 17-year-old. All those injured are receiving the medical assistance they need.
The search and rescue operations have been completed.
