Alona MazurenkoMonday, 18 August 2025, 18:49
Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: number injured rises to 30 – photo
Firefighters extinguishing a fire caused by the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The number of people injured in a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on the morning of 18 August has risen to 30. Three people were killed. The search and rescue operations have now been completed.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The State Emergency Service reported that three people had been killed and the number of those injured had risen to 30, including a 17-year-old. All those injured are receiving the medical assistance they need.

The search and rescue operations have been completed.

 
Firefighters extinguishing a fire caused by the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

