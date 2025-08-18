Zelenskyy's outfit draws attention again at White House, this time earning compliments

Brian Glenn, the American journalist who criticised President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in February for "not wearing a suit", praised his outfit at the White House meeting on 18 August and offered an apology.

Source: White House broadcast of Zelenskyy and Trump speaking with the press

Details: During the press session at the leaders' meeting, the subject of Zelenskyy's attire came up again.

Advertisement:

Before asking his question, Glenn said, "First of all, President Zelenskyy, you look fabulous in that suit."

Trump chimed in with "I said the same thing," before pointing at Glenn and telling Zelenskyy, "It’s the one that attacked you last time," to which the Ukrainian leader replied that he remembered.

"I apologise," Glenn added.

Zelenskyy responded with a joke: "By the way, you’re in the same suit. I changed, you did not." The exchange drew laughter from the audience.

Previously:

Ahead of Zelenskyy’s US visit, the White House had asked Ukrainian officials whether he would wear a suit for his Oval Office meeting with Trump on 18 August.

Sources said he would appear in the same black jacket he wore at the NATO summit in the Netherlands in June: "suit-style", but not a full suit.

Background:

Zelenskyy’s attire caused a stir at his previous Oval Office meeting with Trump, which ended up turning into a diplomatic fiasco. Trump, unimpressed by Zelenskyy’s military-style outfit, greeted him at the West Wing with a sarcastic remark: "He’s all dressed up today."

Zelenskyy has not worn a suit since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion. Former Polish president Andrzej Duda once remarked that he hoped Zelenskyy would attend a summit in a suit, as it would mean that the war in Ukraine was over

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!