Zelenskyy's outfit draws attention again at White House, this time earning compliments

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 18 August 2025, 21:17
Zelenskyy's outfit draws attention again at White House, this time earning compliments
Meeting at the White House on 18 August. Photo: Getty Images

Brian Glenn, the American journalist who criticised President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in February for "not wearing a suit", praised his outfit at the White House meeting on 18 August and offered an apology.

Source: White House broadcast of Zelenskyy and Trump speaking with the press 

Details: During the press session at the leaders' meeting, the subject of Zelenskyy's attire came up again.

Before asking his question, Glenn said, "First of all, President Zelenskyy, you look fabulous in that suit."

Trump chimed in with "I said the same thing," before pointing at Glenn and telling Zelenskyy, "It’s the one that attacked you last time," to which the Ukrainian leader replied that he remembered.

"I apologise," Glenn added.

Zelenskyy responded with a joke: "By the way, you’re in the same suit. I changed, you did not." The exchange drew laughter from the audience.

Previously:

  • Ahead of Zelenskyy’s US visit, the White House had asked Ukrainian officials whether he would wear a suit for his Oval Office meeting with Trump on 18 August.
  • Sources said he would appear in the same black jacket he wore at the NATO summit in the Netherlands in June: "suit-style", but not a full suit.

Background:

