Russia bombards Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast during talks in US, killing and injuring people
Tuesday, 19 August 2025, 00:55
Russian forces struck the city of Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast on the late evening of 18 August – at the same time as multilateral talks on ending the Russo-Ukrainian war were under way in Washington.
Source: Radio Liberty
Details: A journalist reported that at least one man had been killed, while an employee of a nearby petrol station had been wounded.
Quote: "One civilian was killed nearby, right here on the boulevard, because after the explosion shrapnel flew in all directions. A petrol station worker was also injured."
