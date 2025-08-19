Russia bombards Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast during talks in US, killing and injuring people

Russian forces struck the city of Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast on the late evening of 18 August – at the same time as multilateral talks on ending the Russo-Ukrainian war were under way in Washington.

Source: Radio Liberty

Details: A journalist reported that at least one man had been killed, while an employee of a nearby petrol station had been wounded.

Quote: "One civilian was killed nearby, right here on the boulevard, because after the explosion shrapnel flew in all directions. A petrol station worker was also injured."

