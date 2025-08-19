Russia loses 890 soldiers over past day
Tuesday, 19 August 2025, 06:56
Russia has lost 890 soldiers killed and wounded and 66 artillery systems over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 19 August 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 1,071,780 (+890) military personnel;
- 11,118 (+0) tanks;
- 23,148 (+0) armoured combat vehicles;
- 31,698 (+66) artillery systems;
- 1,470 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,208 (+0) air defence systems;
- 422 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 340 (+0) helicopters;
- 51,894 (+209) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 3,558 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 59,060 (+123) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,943 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!