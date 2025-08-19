All Sections
Russia loses 890 soldiers over past day

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 19 August 2025, 06:56
Russia loses 890 soldiers over past day
A soldier standing near a self-propelled artillery vehicle. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 890 soldiers killed and wounded and 66 artillery systems over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook 

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 19 August 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 1,071,780 (+890) military personnel;
  • 11,118 (+0) tanks;
  • 23,148 (+0) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 31,698 (+66) artillery systems;
  • 1,470 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,208 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 422 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 340 (+0) helicopters;
  • 51,894 (+209) operational-tactical UAVs;
  • 3,558 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 59,060 (+123) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,943 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

