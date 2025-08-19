Russians hit house in Kharkiv Oblast: children among those injured

Two adults and two children have been injured in a Russian strike on a house in the Lozova hromada in Kharkiv Oblast. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Serhii Zelenskyi, Head of the Lozova hromada, on Telegram

Quote: "The Lozova hromada has come under enemy attack. A house was hit. Four people have been injured, including two children aged two and eight."

