Russians hit house in Kharkiv Oblast: children among those injured

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 19 August 2025, 08:28
Russians hit house in Kharkiv Oblast: children among those injured
Column of smoke. Photo: Serhii Zelenskyi on Telegram

Two adults and two children have been injured in a Russian strike on a house in the Lozova hromada in Kharkiv Oblast. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Serhii Zelenskyi, Head of the Lozova hromada, on Telegram

Quote: "The Lozova hromada has come under enemy attack. A house was hit. Four people have been injured, including two children aged two and eight."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

