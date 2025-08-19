All Sections
Russians Shahed UAVs now fly with cameras – photo

Vlad CherevkoTuesday, 19 August 2025, 09:26
Shahed drone. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian military radio technology specialist Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov has reported that Russian Shahed UAVs have been upgraded once again, saying that several models of recently shot-down drones were found to be equipped with video cameras.

Source: Beskrestnov on Telegram, as reported by Mezha Media, a technology and IT news platform within Ukrainska Pravda's holding company

Quote: "'We used to find such video cameras by the dozens on Gerbera reconnaissance drones. And now cameras have appeared on Shahed UAVs."'

Details: Beskrestnov said it is not yet clear why the Russians are installing video cameras on these drones or how they are being used. But it can already be said for certain that Russian forces are trying to obtain video footage during the Shahed's flight right up to the moment of strike.

 
Video camera from a shot-down Shahed drone.
Photo: Serhii "Flash"

Background: Beskrestnov reported that the Russians had started attaching anti-personnel and anti-tank mines to Shahed drones. In addition, he also showed how the Russians had learned to use Shahed UAVs for mining logistics routes.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

