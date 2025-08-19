All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians hit energy infrastructure in Poltava Oblast

Andrii MuravskyiTuesday, 19 August 2025, 11:44
Russians hit energy infrastructure in Poltava Oblast
Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces have struck energy infrastructure facilities in Ukraine’s Poltava Oblast.

Source: Ukraine's Ministry of Energy 

Quote: "On the night of 18-19 August 2025, Russian occupation forces carried out another massive attack on energy infrastructure facilities in Poltava Oblast, using a combination of cruise missiles and attack UAVs."

Advertisement:

Details: Large-scale fires broke out as a result of the attack, the ministry reported. It also noted that the most recent strikes on oil-refining infrastructure were recorded on 15 and 21 June of this year.

Quote: "Several dozen drones simultaneously attacked a production facility within Ukraine’s gas transmission system. Early reports indicate damage to the facility’s ground-level infrastructure. Specialised personnel are now carrying out a technical inspection of the equipment and assessing the extent of the damage.

The enemy continues to carry out systematic terrorist attacks against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, which is a direct violation of international humanitarian law. Since March 2025 there have been over 2,900 attacks on energy infrastructure."

More details: The Ministry of Energy has urged the international community to step up sanctions pressure on Russia and to provide Ukraine with additional support to protect critical infrastructure facilities.

Background: 

  • It was recently reported that the Russians had struck an oil depot belonging to the Azerbaijani oil company SOCAR for the second time in a month and destroyed it. A series of direct hits damaged all the tanks, the pump station building and other facilities. The oil depot had a storage capacity of over 16,000 cubic metres. 
  • On the night of 5-6 August, Russia carried out a targeted strike on a compressor station belonging to the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine in Odesa Oblast near the Ukrainian-Romanian border. The compressor station was on a route that connects Greek LNG terminals with Ukrainian gas storage facilities via the Trans-Balkan pipeline. LNG from the US and test volumes of Azerbaijani gas had already been supplied via this route.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Poltava OblastRusso-Ukrainian warmissile strike
Advertisement:
Ukraine returns bodies of one thousand fallen defenders, five were on Istanbul POW exchange list
Russian foreign minister: Russia never aimed to seize Crimea or Donbas
China says it supports all Ukraine peace efforts
Zelenskyy presents Trump with golf club, and Trump gifts keys to White House in return
Russians attack Poltava Oblast, hits recorded, people left without power supply
Trump says he has begun preparing Zelenskyy-Putin meeting
All News
Poltava Oblast
Russians attack Poltava Oblast, hits recorded, people left without power supply
Russians attack Poltava Oblast, injuring person and damaging buildings
Russian drone strike on Kremenchuk enlistment office: woman injured, 14 buildings damaged – photo
RECENT NEWS
15:07
Ukrainian Security Service's drones set fire to Russian storage point in Luhansk Oblast – photos
14:36
Ukraine returns bodies of one thousand fallen defenders, five were on Istanbul POW exchange list
14:24
EU looks North: why Iceland and Norway are rethinking their stance on membership
14:15
Russia's 18 August strike on Zaporizhzhia: number of casualties rises to 36
14:04
Russian foreign minister: Russia never aimed to seize Crimea or Donbas
13:35
Russian foreign minister: Any negotiation format possible providing Russia's security is respected
13:18
Oscar-winning Ukrainian director filmed Zelenskyy-Trump meeting in Oval Office
13:15
Bloomberg: Security guarantees for Ukraine may rely on Coalition of the Willing
13:04
Unexploded cluster munitions from Russian rockets found on streets after Russian attack on Poltava Oblast – photo
12:41
Zelenskyy: We are already working on content of security guarantees
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: