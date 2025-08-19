Russians hit energy infrastructure in Poltava Oblast

Russian forces have struck energy infrastructure facilities in Ukraine’s Poltava Oblast.

Source: Ukraine's Ministry of Energy

Quote: "On the night of 18-19 August 2025, Russian occupation forces carried out another massive attack on energy infrastructure facilities in Poltava Oblast, using a combination of cruise missiles and attack UAVs."

Details: Large-scale fires broke out as a result of the attack, the ministry reported. It also noted that the most recent strikes on oil-refining infrastructure were recorded on 15 and 21 June of this year.

Quote: "Several dozen drones simultaneously attacked a production facility within Ukraine’s gas transmission system. Early reports indicate damage to the facility’s ground-level infrastructure. Specialised personnel are now carrying out a technical inspection of the equipment and assessing the extent of the damage.

The enemy continues to carry out systematic terrorist attacks against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, which is a direct violation of international humanitarian law. Since March 2025 there have been over 2,900 attacks on energy infrastructure."

More details: The Ministry of Energy has urged the international community to step up sanctions pressure on Russia and to provide Ukraine with additional support to protect critical infrastructure facilities.

Background:

It was recently reported that the Russians had struck an oil depot belonging to the Azerbaijani oil company SOCAR for the second time in a month and destroyed it. A series of direct hits damaged all the tanks, the pump station building and other facilities. The oil depot had a storage capacity of over 16,000 cubic metres.

On the night of 5-6 August, Russia carried out a targeted strike on a compressor station belonging to the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine in Odesa Oblast near the Ukrainian-Romanian border. The compressor station was on a route that connects Greek LNG terminals with Ukrainian gas storage facilities via the Trans-Balkan pipeline. LNG from the US and test volumes of Azerbaijani gas had already been supplied via this route.

