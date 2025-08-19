All Sections
Zelenskyy: We are already working on content of security guarantees

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 19 August 2025, 12:41
Zelenskyy and Trump at their meeting in the US on 18 August. Photo: Zelenskyy on Facebook

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that work is underway on security guarantees for Ukraine and leader-level coordination continues.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Details: Zelenskyy said the Washington talks with the US president and European leaders were "truly a significant step toward ending the war and ensuring the security of Ukraine and our people".

Quote: "We are already working on the concrete content of the security guarantees. Today, we continue coordination at the level of leaders. There will be discussions, and we are preparing the relevant formats. We will also continue working tomorrow. National security advisors are also in constant contact now. There will be security guarantees.

…We will do everything to make the path to peace a reality – through partnership, through security guarantees, and through the courage of the Ukrainian people."

