Unexploded cluster munitions from Russian rockets found on streets after Russian attack on Poltava Oblast – photo
Tuesday, 19 August 2025, 13:04
Unexploded cluster munitions from Russian rockets have been found in the city of Kremenchuk in Poltava Oblast. They are a silvery colour and look like balls.
Source: Kremenchuk Mayor Vitalii Maletskyi; Kremenchuk Patrol Police
Details: The Kremenchuk Patrol Police warned that debris and suspicious objects can be encountered anywhere. They remain dangerous and can explode some time later.
Background:
- On the night of 18-19 August, Ukraine's Air Force reported that two Russian Tu-95MS aircraft had taken off and warned that cruise missile launches were likely.
- The Air Force later reported that cruise missiles were heading towards Kremenchuk in Poltava Oblast.
- The Russians carried out a large-scale attack on Poltava Oblast that night; there were strikes and falling debris in two districts, and more than 1,500 consumers were left without power.
