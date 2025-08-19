Unexploded cluster munitions from Russian rockets found on streets after Russian attack on Poltava Oblast – photo

Unexploded cluster munitions from Russian rockets have been found in the city of Kremenchuk in Poltava Oblast. They are a silvery colour and look like balls.

Source: Kremenchuk Mayor Vitalii Maletskyi; Kremenchuk Patrol Police

Details: The Kremenchuk Patrol Police warned that debris and suspicious objects can be encountered anywhere. They remain dangerous and can explode some time later.

Unexploded cluster munitions from Russian rockets. Photo: State Emergency Service

Background:

On the night of 18-19 August, Ukraine's Air Force reported that two Russian Tu-95MS aircraft had taken off and warned that cruise missile launches were likely.

The Air Force later reported that cruise missiles were heading towards Kremenchuk in Poltava Oblast.

The Russians carried out a large-scale attack on Poltava Oblast that night; there were strikes and falling debris in two districts, and more than 1,500 consumers were left without power.

