Oscar-winning Ukrainian director filmed Zelenskyy-Trump meeting in Oval Office

Oscar-winning Ukrainian director Mstyslav Chernov was present at yesterday’s meeting between Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump at the White House.

Source: Chernov on Instagram; Ukrainian media outlet UNIAN

Details: Chernov posted a photo outside the White House on Instagram.

Chernov at the White House. Photo: Chernov on Instagram

UNIAN reported that Chernov had obtained exclusive access to film in the Oval Office and said he is working on a new film about the peace talks to end the war in Ukraine. However, no details of Chernov’s latest work are available at present.

Chernov is a Ukrainian war correspondent and the director of 20 Days in Mariupol and 2,000 Metres to Andriivka.

In 2024, 20 Days in Mariupol, a documentary by Mstyslav Chernov, Evgeniy Maloletka and Vasylisa Stepanenko, won a number of awards, including an Oscar, a BAFTA, and the Audience Choice Award at the Sundance film festival.

Chernov’s new documentary, 2,000 Metres to Andriivka, will be released in Ukrainian cinemas on 28 August. The music for the film was composed by two-time Grammy winner, composer and music producer Sam Slater, who also wrote the music for Chernobyl and Joker.

The film’s world premiere took place at the Sundance festival, where Mstyslav Chernov received the Directing Award in the World Cinema Documentary Programme.

In Ukraine the film was first screened at Docudays UA, where it garnered three awards: the main Docu/World prize, a Rights Now! commendation, and the Audience Award.

Chernov also presented the film last year at one of Europe’s most prestigious film forums – the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival.

In an interview with Yaroslav Pidhora-Hviazdovskyi for UP.Kultura, Chernov said of his new documentary: "The main production of the film was done by a Ukrainian director who works at the Ukrainian office of Associated Press. The Ukrainian office of Associated Press is a Ukrainian company registered in Ukraine. With a Ukrainian budget. And therefore this film is Ukrainian."

