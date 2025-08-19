All Sections
Russia's 18 August strike on Zaporizhzhia: number of casualties rises to 36

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 19 August 2025, 14:15
Russia's 18 August strike on Zaporizhzhia: number of casualties rises to 36
The aftermath of the attack. Photo: State Emergency Service

The number of people injured in a Russian strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia on the morning of 18 August has risen to 36. Three people were killed in the strike.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A 16-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy were taken to hospital. Doctors have assessed their condition as moderate."

Details: This brings the total number of people injured in the Russian strike on the oblast capital to 36. Three people were killed.

Background: On the morning of 18 August, Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia, likely with a ballistic missile. It was previously reported that three people had been killed and 30 injured as a result of the strike.


