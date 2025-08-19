All Sections
Ukraine returns bodies of one thousand fallen defenders, five were on Istanbul POW exchange list

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 19 August 2025, 14:36
Photo: Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

As part of repatriation measures under previous agreements, one thousand bodies that Russia claims are those of Ukrainian service personnel have been returned to Ukraine.

Source: Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

Details: It has been reported that, sadly, among the repatriated are the bodies of five Ukrainian service personnel who died in captivity. They had been on the lists of severely wounded and seriously ill prisoners who were supposed to be exchanged under the Istanbul agreements reached during the second round of talks.

Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters emphasised that Russia continues to drag out the process and is failing to fulfil the commitments it has undertaken. Ukraine insists on the immediate release of all seriously ill and severely wounded POWs and is fighting for the return of all Ukrainian citizens.

Among the fallen soldiers brought back today are also defenders from the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Luhansk fronts, and from the operational zone in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

In the near future, investigators from law enforcement agencies will cooperate with expert institutions within the Interior Ministry to carry out all the necessary examinations and identify the repatriated bodies.

