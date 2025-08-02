US Republican Senator Graham warns his "friends in Russia" against provoking Trump

US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has issued a warning to Russians regarding a potential escalation, responding to threats made by Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, against the United States.

Source: Graham on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: In his post, Graham emphasised that US President Donald Trump is not seeking conflict but is prepared to act decisively if necessary.

Advertisement:

Quote: "To my friends in Russia: President Trump seeks peace not conflict. However, please understand that he is not Obama, he is not Biden, and he will not be trifled with. You are overplaying your hand."

Background:

Earlier, Trump said on Truth Social that he had ordered the deployment of two nuclear submarines to relevant regions following Medvedev’s provocative remarks.

Trump explained that the move was necessary to protect the American people.

Prior to that, Medvedev posted a message in which he mentioned the Dead Hand, the Soviet automatic nuclear strike system, and also called on Trump to "remember his favourite movies about the walking dead".

Previously, Medvedev accused Trump of playing a game of ultimatums with Russia, stating that every new ultimatum "is a threat and a step towards war".

