Trump: Nuclear submarines are now closer to Russia

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 2 August 2025, 11:55
Stock Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has confirmed that the nuclear submarines he ordered to redeploy in response to former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev’s threats have already moved closer to Russia.

Source: European Pravda citing Newsmax

Details: In an interview with American broadcaster Newsmax, Trump remarked that Medvedev has a "fresh mouth" and should not have made such statements. When asked whether the submarines had approached Russia, Trump replied:

"They are closer to Russia. Yeah, they are closer to Russia."

Trump also reiterated that if a peace deal to end the war in Ukraine is not reached, the United States will impose sanctions.

Background

  • Earlier, Trump said on Truth Social that he had ordered the deployment of two nuclear submarines to relevant regions following Medvedev’s provocative remarks.
  • Trump explained that the move was necessary to protect the American people.
  • Prior to that, Medvedev posted a message in which he mentioned the Dead Hand, the Soviet automatic nuclear strike system, and also called on Trump to "remember his favourite movies about the walking dead".
  • Previously, Medvedev accused Trump of playing a game of ultimatums with Russia, stating that every new ultimatum "is a threat and a step towards war".

