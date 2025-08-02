Trump: Nuclear submarines are now closer to Russia
Saturday, 2 August 2025, 11:55
US President Donald Trump has confirmed that the nuclear submarines he ordered to redeploy in response to former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev’s threats have already moved closer to Russia.
Source: European Pravda citing Newsmax
Details: In an interview with American broadcaster Newsmax, Trump remarked that Medvedev has a "fresh mouth" and should not have made such statements. When asked whether the submarines had approached Russia, Trump replied:
"They are closer to Russia. Yeah, they are closer to Russia."
Trump also reiterated that if a peace deal to end the war in Ukraine is not reached, the United States will impose sanctions.
Background:
- Earlier, Trump said on Truth Social that he had ordered the deployment of two nuclear submarines to relevant regions following Medvedev’s provocative remarks.
- Trump explained that the move was necessary to protect the American people.
- Prior to that, Medvedev posted a message in which he mentioned the Dead Hand, the Soviet automatic nuclear strike system, and also called on Trump to "remember his favourite movies about the walking dead".
- Previously, Medvedev accused Trump of playing a game of ultimatums with Russia, stating that every new ultimatum "is a threat and a step towards war".
