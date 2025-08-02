All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

US ambassador to NATO : Trump may hamper Russia's ability to finance war

Khrystyna Bondarieva Saturday, 2 August 2025, 12:45
US ambassador to NATO : Trump may hamper Russia's ability to finance war
Stock Photo: Getty Images

US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker has said that President Donald Trump retains significant leverage to bring an end to the war in Ukraine through diplomatic means – and may act to halt Russia’s ability to fund its war effort.

Source: Whitaker in an interview with Newsmax, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Whitaker asserts that if Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin does not agree to a ceasefire, the United States will impose severe sanctions next week against Russia and the countries that continue to trade with it.

Advertisement:

Quote from Whitaker: "The bottom line is, Putin needs to sell his oil. He's selling it to China. He's selling it to India. He's selling to Brazil. And those countries are now going to be subject to some pretty significant impact for them doing business with Russia, and Russia is not going to have any friends. They're not going to have any trading partners. And their ability to fund this war will end."

He added that this pressure would ultimately force Russia to the negotiating table.

Quote: "Both sides are going to have to come to the table. Both sides are going to have to get a deal that is most likely not exactly their perfect scenario, but at the same time, the killing needs to end."

Whitaker also dismissed concerns that tighter US sanctions would draw Russia and China closer together.

"We hold all the cards as the United States of America. And most importantly, Donald Trump holds all the cards. This isn't the last option that he has. If China and Russia want to join the world that follows the rules, does not invade other countries, does not kill and wreak havoc, then they're more than welcome to," Whitaker stated. 

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USANATORusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Ukraine's Security Service attacks Russian airbase and military plant
Trump: Nuclear submarines are now closer to Russia
Journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna, killed in captivity, posthumously awarded Order of Freedom
Large-scale drone attack on Russia: fires at oil refinery and radio plant, explosions near military air base – photo, videos
Trump says US is fully prepared for nuclear war with Russia
Biden says United States faces "dark days" because of Trump
All News
USA
Trump: Nuclear submarines are now closer to Russia
US Republican Senator Graham warns his "friends in Russia" against provoking Trump
US and NATO discuss new mechanism for providing military assistance to Ukraine – Reuters
RECENT NEWS
15:17
Five Akhmat soldiers killed in Ukrainian intelligence operation in Melitopol – video
14:59
UK Defence Intelligence analyses situation around Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast
14:35
Russia attacks Druzhkivka, Donetsk Oblast, with drones, injuring five people
13:56
Ukraine Facility: Government amends reform plan required for EU funding
13:55
India to buy Russian oil despite Trump's threats – NYT
13:30
Russians attack Zaporizhzhia district, injuring three people – video
12:45
US ambassador to NATO : Trump may hamper Russia's ability to finance war
12:27
Zelenskyy calls for ratification of 100-year UK partnership agreement
12:05
Ukraine's Security Service attacks Russian airbase and military plant
11:55
Trump: Nuclear submarines are now closer to Russia
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: