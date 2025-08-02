US ambassador to NATO : Trump may hamper Russia's ability to finance war

US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker has said that President Donald Trump retains significant leverage to bring an end to the war in Ukraine through diplomatic means – and may act to halt Russia’s ability to fund its war effort.

Source: Whitaker in an interview with Newsmax, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Whitaker asserts that if Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin does not agree to a ceasefire, the United States will impose severe sanctions next week against Russia and the countries that continue to trade with it.

Quote from Whitaker: "The bottom line is, Putin needs to sell his oil. He's selling it to China. He's selling it to India. He's selling to Brazil. And those countries are now going to be subject to some pretty significant impact for them doing business with Russia, and Russia is not going to have any friends. They're not going to have any trading partners. And their ability to fund this war will end."

He added that this pressure would ultimately force Russia to the negotiating table.

Quote: "Both sides are going to have to come to the table. Both sides are going to have to get a deal that is most likely not exactly their perfect scenario, but at the same time, the killing needs to end."

Whitaker also dismissed concerns that tighter US sanctions would draw Russia and China closer together.

"We hold all the cards as the United States of America. And most importantly, Donald Trump holds all the cards. This isn't the last option that he has. If China and Russia want to join the world that follows the rules, does not invade other countries, does not kill and wreak havoc, then they're more than welcome to," Whitaker stated.

Background:

Earlier this week, Trump said that the United States will begin imposing tariffs and resorting to other measures against Russia within 10 days unless Moscow demonstrates progress in ending the war in Ukraine.

Prior to this, Trump expressed his disappointment with Putin and promised to shorten the previously set 50-day deadline for achieving peace in Ukraine.

