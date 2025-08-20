Russia loses 920 soldiers over past day
Wednesday, 20 August 2025, 07:44
Russia has lost 920 soldiers killed and wounded and more than 460 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 20 August 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 1,072,700 (+920) military personnel;
- 11,119 (+1) tanks;
- 23,152 (+4) armoured combat vehicles;
- 31,748 (+50) artillery systems;
- 1,470 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,208 (+0) air defence systems;
- 422 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 340 (+0) helicopters;
- 52,154 (+260) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 3,565 (+7) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 59,202 (+142) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,943 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
