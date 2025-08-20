Ukrainian defenders repel 111 Russian attacks on three fiercest fronts – Ukraine's General Staff

An artillery piece in action. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 175 Russian attacks have taken place on the front lines over the past day. Russian forces were most active on the Pokrovsk, Lyman and Novopavlivka fronts, where 111 attacks have been repelled by Ukrainian defenders.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 20 August

Details: On the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia's Kursk Oblast, there were seven combat engagements. Russian forces launched 12 airstrikes, dropping 26 guided aerial bombs, and conducted 218 attacks, including nine from multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, Ukrainian defenders repelled five Russian attacks near the settlements of Vovchansk and Kamianka.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian soldiers launched six attacks. Ukrainian defence forces repelled the attacks near the settlements of Kindrashivka, Synkivka, Zahryzove and Stepova Novoselivka.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces conducted 33 attacks, attempting to advance near the settlements of Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi, Myrne and Torske and towards Yampil and Hryhorivka.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled two Russian assaults near the village of Pereizne and towards Fedorivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, two clashes occurred near the village of Oleksandro-Shultyne.

On the Toretsk front, Russian troops carried out ten attacks near the settlements of Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Yablunivka and Poltavka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 50 Russian assaults near the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Maiak, Nykanorivka, Novoekonomichne, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Promin, Hrodivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Horikhove and Novoukrainka.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian forces repelled 28 Russian attempts to advance near the settlements of Hrushivka, Zelenyi Hai, Temyrivka, Voskresenka and Zelene Pole and towards Komyshuvakha.

On the Prydniprovske front, four combat engagements occurred.

On the Huliaipole and Orikhiv fronts, Russian troops conducted no assault actions.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in both manpower and equipment, actively undermining Russia’s offensive potential in the rear.

