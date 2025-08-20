Ukrainian National Guard video shows drone operators wiping out Russian assault troops on Pokrovsk front

A car carrying Russian troops being destroyed. Screenshot: video by the National Guard

The National Guard of Ukraine has posted footage showing drone operators wiping out Russian assault troops who were attempting to advance in a vehicle on the Pokrovsk front.

Source: National Guard on X (Twitter)

Details: Drone operators from the National Guard’s Rubizh Brigade reportedly struck the assault troops as they tried to approach Ukrainian defensive positions.

"The video shows yet another group of Russian assault troops making a mass crossing into the afterlife," the National Guard commented.

Груповий перехід в потойбіччя групи російських штурмовиків – сьогодні кращого ви вже не побачите!🤩 pic.twitter.com/ADQtev66QD — НГУ (@ng_ukraine) August 20, 2025

Background: On 19 August, Ukrainian defenders repelled 50 Russian assaults on the Pokrovsk front near the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Maiak, Nykanorivka, Novoekonomichne, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Promin, Hrodivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Horikhove and Novoukrainka.

