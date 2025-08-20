Ukraine's special forces share details of strike on Russian general's car in Kursk Oblast – video

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces have released details, including a video, of an operation that left Russian Lieutenant General Esedulla Abachev seriously wounded.

Source: press service of Ukraine's Special Operations Forces

Details: The UA_REG TEAM unit of Ukraine's Special Operations Forces carried out a strike on a vehicle in which Abachev, the deputy commander of the Sever (North) group of Russian forces, was travelling on the night of 16-17 August. The operation took place 5 km from the city of Rylsk in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

The general was airlifted to Moscow, where he reportedly had to have an arm and a leg amputated due to his injuries.

In their statement, the Special Operations Forces note that in 2023, the Ukrainian Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against Abachev in court. Following the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Abachev commanded the so-called 2nd Army Corps of the People’s Militias of the "Luhansk People’s Republic," a Russian-backed terror group. He gave direct orders to bomb settlements in Luhansk Oblast to destruction.

Previously: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reported that Ukrainian units had hit a Russian convoy on the Rylsk-Khomutovka motorway in Russia’s Kursk Oblast on the night of 16-17 August, and that Lieutenant General Esedulla Abachev had been seriously wounded.

