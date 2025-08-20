All Sections
Military drone crashes on field in Poland's Lublin district

Ivanna Kostina, Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 20 August 2025, 15:59
A UAV in the sky. Photo: Getty Images

Polish prosecutors’ early reports indicate that the drone which crashed overnight into a cornfield in Lublin Voivodeship was a military UAV.

Source: European Pravda citing RMF FM

Details: A team of five prosecutors and experts from various fields is inspecting the maize field in the village of Osiny, searching for metal and plastic fragments – remnants of what fell and exploded there during the night.

According to Lublin District Prosecutor Grzegorz Trusiewicz, initial findings suggest that a military drone crashed in the field. A military bomb disposal expert is to determine what exactly detonated, and whether the explosion happened on impact or in the air (as there are power transmission lines nearby the drone might have struck).

A source in the Polish Ministry of Defence said it was likely a military drone without a warhead – most probably a decoy drone carrying only a small amount of explosives. 

Such drones are designed to engage air defence systems and distract them from actual strike drones.

At this stage, investigators cannot say who manufactured the drone or from which country it came.

Around 100 officers are expected to participate in the search of the field. "We will divide the scene into sectors, assign tasks to specific services, and then we’ll know whether we need to cut down the maize or take other measures," prosecutor Trusiewicz said. 

The search will cover several hectares, with early visual inspection results expected within a few hours.

Background:

  • On the morning of 20 August, it was reported that an unidentified item had fallen and exploded in Osiny, Lublin Voivodeship.
  • Polish military officials stated that radar analysis showed no violations of Polish airspace overnight from either Ukraine or Belarus.
  • Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz later outlined three most likely hypotheses regarding the explosion in Lublin Voivodeship.

