Comparing Donetsk Oblast with Florida leaves strong impression on Trump – FT

Khrystyna Bondarieva Wednesday, 20 August 2025, 17:31
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump at a meeting in the US on 18 August. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders have compared the transfer of part of Donetsk Oblast to Russia to the US having to give up part of Florida. This analogy left a strong impression on US President Trump during talks at the White House on Monday 18 August.

Source: The Financial Times, as reported by European Pravda

Details: One of the stumbling blocks in the peace talks is Russia's demand that Ukraine cede territory in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts in exchange for freezing the front line in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts. However, Kyiv insists that it will not cede any territory. 

As two sources familiar with the matter said, at a meeting at the White House on Monday, Zelenskyy and European leaders compared the surrender of the rest of Donetsk Oblast to Trump giving up eastern Florida, the state where the American leader's Mar-a-Lago estate is located.

The sources added that this analogy left a strong impression on the US president.

Background: 

  • On Monday 18 August, after a conversation with Kremlin leader Putin, Trump announced that he was beginning to prepare a meeting between the leaders of Ukraine and Russia.
  • Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, stressed that only reliable security guarantees for Ukraine will deter Russia from a potential attack in the future.
  • The leaders of the Coalition of the Willing agreed at a meeting on Tuesday 19 August to hold talks with the US in the near future on "reliable security guarantees" for Ukraine.

