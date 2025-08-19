Trump says he has begun preparing Zelenskyy-Putin meeting

US President Donald Trump has said he had a "good" meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders and that he is working on arranging talks between Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Zelenskyy and a trilateral meeting.

Source: Trump on Truth Social; CNN

Details: Trump wrote that he had discussed the matter with Putin during a phone call, following meetings with European leaders at the White House.

Advertisement:

Quote from Trump: "I had a very good meeting with distinguished guests, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, of Ukraine, President Emmanuel Macron, of France, President Alexander Stubb, of Finland, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, of Italy, Prime Minister Keir Starmer, of the United Kingdom, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Friedrich Merz, President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, in the White House, which ended in a further meeting in the Oval Office."

"At the conclusion of the meetings, I called President Putin, and began the arrangements for a meeting, at a location to be determined, between President Putin and President Zelenskyy.

After that meeting takes place, we will have a Trilat, which would be the two Presidents, plus myself. Again, this was a very good, early step for a War that has been going on for almost four years." [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Putin as president – ed.]

Details: Trump did not specify when any of these meetings might take place, though media reports suggest a Zelenskyy-Putin meeting could happen at the end of August.

The US president said his current meetings were focussing on security guarantees for Ukraine, which "would be provided by the various European Countries, with a coordination with the United States of America".

Previously: Earlier, Trump said he expects to organise US-Ukraine-Russia talks as soon as possible after 18 August's meeting in Washington.

Background:

Trump told journalists at the White House that he no longer considers the cessation of hostilities a necessary step for further peace talks with Russia.

Trump also commented on possible US security guarantees for Ukraine, including the potential deployment of American troops, which he neither confirmed nor denied.

For his part, Zelenskyy thanked Trump and European allies for the weapons that Ukraine is now receiving through a special NATO mechanism.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!