All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Trump says he has begun preparing Zelenskyy-Putin meeting

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 19 August 2025, 01:30
Trump says he has begun preparing Zelenskyy-Putin meeting
Donald Trump. Photo: Facebook

US President Donald Trump has said he had a "good" meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders and that he is working on arranging talks between Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Zelenskyy and a trilateral meeting.

Source: Trump on Truth Social; CNN

Details: Trump wrote that he had discussed the matter with Putin during a phone call, following meetings with European leaders at the White House.

Advertisement:

Quote from Trump: "I had a very good meeting with distinguished guests, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, of Ukraine, President Emmanuel Macron, of France, President Alexander Stubb, of Finland, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, of Italy, Prime Minister Keir Starmer, of the United Kingdom, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Friedrich Merz, President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, in the White House, which ended in a further meeting in the Oval Office."

"At the conclusion of the meetings, I called President Putin, and began the arrangements for a meeting, at a location to be determined, between President Putin and President Zelenskyy.

After that meeting takes place, we will have a Trilat, which would be the two Presidents, plus myself. Again, this was a very good, early step for a War that has been going on for almost four years." [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Putin as president – ed.]

Details: Trump did not specify when any of these meetings might take place, though media reports suggest a Zelenskyy-Putin meeting could happen at the end of August.

The US president said his current meetings were focussing on security guarantees for Ukraine, which "would be provided by the various European Countries, with a coordination with the United States of America".

Previously: Earlier, Trump said he expects to organise US-Ukraine-Russia talks as soon as possible after 18 August's meeting in Washington.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

TrumpZelenskyyPutinnegotiations
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy presents Trump with golf club, and Trump gifts keys to White House in return
Russians attack Poltava Oblast, hits recorded, people left without power supply
Trump says he has begun preparing Zelenskyy-Putin meeting
Trump speaks about potential prisoner exchange and significant step made by Putin
"We'll make sure it works": Trump comments on potential US security guarantees for Ukraine
Zelenskyy arrives at White House for talks with Trump
All News
Trump
Zelenskyy and Trump agree they had "very good" conversation
Trump wants to hold US-Ukraine-Russia meeting as soon as possible
Trump: We'll know in a week or two whether we can end war in Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
12:06
Reuters: US is considering Hungary as venue for Zelenskyy-Putin summit
11:50
Man killed in Russian drone attack in Chernihiv Oblast
11:45
The war reaches our door: evacuation from Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts
11:44
Russians hit energy infrastructure in Poltava Oblast
11:23
WSJ: US State Secretary Rubio to head group drafting security guarantees for Ukraine
10:57
EXPLAINERHow Trump was "dragged" in the US for concessions to Putin and whether this could help Ukraine
10:51
Macron thinks Zelenskyy and Putin should meet in Geneva
10:12
Macron doubts Putin wants peace
09:27
Ukrainian air defence downs 230 drones, 4 cruise missiles and 2 ballistic missiles overnight: strikes at 16 locations
09:26
Russians Shahed UAVs now fly with cameras – photo
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: