EU foreign policy chief says Putin cannot be trusted, Ukraine needs reliable security guarantees

Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has stated that only reliable security guarantees for Ukraine can deter Russia from a potential future attack.

Source: Kallas on X (Twitter), following the EU leaders’ online meeting on Tuesday, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kallas said there was a "palpable unity" among EU leaders at the virtual summit in their pursuit of lasting peace in Ukraine.

"Putin cannot be trusted to honour any promise or commitment. Therefore, security guarantees must be strong and credible enough to deter Russia from re-grouping and re-attacking," she wrote.

Kallas pledged that the EU will contribute to Ukraine’s security guarantees, "notably by the training of Ukrainian soldiers and strengthening Ukraine’s armed forces and defence industry".

"The EU will also continue targeting Russia’s war economy. The next sanctions package against Moscow should be ready by next month," she added.

Background:

Earlier, European Council President António Costa said that the European Union’s top priority in peace negotiations on Ukraine is for Russia to cease fire. Otherwise, the EU will increase sanctions pressure.

On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other European leaders met with US President Donald Trump at the White House to discuss ways of diplomatically ending Russia’s aggression.

